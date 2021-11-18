US
The latest in the trial in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery

By Aditi Sangal, Meg Wagner, Fernando Alfonso III and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 9:05 a.m. ET, November 18, 2021
1 min ago

Defense begins second day of arguments in trial of killing of Ahmaud Arbery

Court is back in session for the second day of arguments from the defense.

Travis McMichael, one of three men charged with murder in 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery's death, testified Wednesday he shot the Black jogger in self-defense, saying Arbery attacked him and grabbed his shotgun.

McMichael is set to take the stand this morning to continue cross-examination.

8 min ago

Here's what we know about the killing of Ahmaud Arbery

From CNN's Eric Levenson, Dakin Andone and Angela Barajas

Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., are on trial for the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.

Arbery was shot dead on Feb. 23, 2020, in a confrontation with the McMichaels in the neighborhood of Satilla Shores, outside the city of Brunswick in Georgia's lowcountry.

Arbery was on a jog — something he was known to do, according to those who knew him — when the McMichaels grabbed their guns and pursued Arbery. Gregory McMichael, a former police officer and investigator in the local district attorney's office, later told police Arbery and his son had struggled over his son's shotgun, and that Travis McMichael shot Arbery after the latter attacked him, according to the initial police report.

Bryan had joined the pursuit and recorded the shooting on his cellphone.

Gregory McMichael told police he and his son had pursued Arbery because they suspected he was responsible for a string of recent purported burglaries in the neighborhood. A Glynn County Police spokesperson later said there had only been one burglary — a gun stolen from an unlocked vehicle in front of the McMichaels' home — reported in more than seven weeks prior to the shooting.

Additionally, McMichael said he saw Arbery inside a home under construction. Arbery was seen entering the home in surveillance video at the site, but the owner of the home told CNN he did not see Arbery commit any crime other than "trespassing" the day of the shooting.

For months, the case lay dormant, and two prosecutors recused themselves due to conflicts of interest.

But in May, video taken by Bryan of the fatal interaction was made public, and the McMichaels were arrested days later. The three were all jointly indicted by a grand jury in June 2020.

At a preliminary hearing last June, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Assistant Special Agent in Charge Richard Dial testified Bryan told investigators he heard Travis McMichael use a racial epithet after shooting Arbery. McMichael had also used racial slurs numerous times on social media and on messaging services, Dial said.

Attorneys for the three defendants have said they acted in self-defense. But Dial testified the opposite was true.

"I believe Mr. Arbery was being pursued, and he ran till he couldn't run anymore, and it was turn his back to a man with a shotgun or fight with his bare hands against the man with the shotgun. He chose to fight," he said. "I believe Mr. Arbery's decision was to just try to get away, and when he felt like he could not escape, he chose to fight."

26 min ago

Defendant Travis McMichael took the stand on Wednesday. Here's a recap. 

From CNN's Devon M. Sayers, Alta Spells, Jason Hanna and Christina Maxouris

Travis McMichael, one of three men charged with murder in 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery's death, testified Wednesday he shot the Black jogger in self-defense, saying Arbery attacked him and grabbed his shotgun.

McMichael testified about the moments that led up to the shooting, saying he believed he recognized Arbery from an encounter days earlier at a nearby home under construction.

"I want to give my side of the story," the defendant testified, saying later he came to be in a "life or death" situation" with Arbery on the day of the shooting.

Travis McMichael was the first witness called as the defense began its case at the trial.

Arbery's family has said he was out for a jog when he was shot and killed. Defense attorneys contend the McMichaels, suspecting him of burglary, were trying to conduct a lawful citizen's arrest, and that Bryan cut him off and recorded video of the pursuit and shooting. The defense also contends Travis McMichael shot Arbery in self-defense as they wrestled over the former's shotgun.

Early in the testimony, McMichael spoke about what he said was a rising level of crime, including vehicle break-ins, in the southeast Georgia neighborhood where he lived with his parents in the 18 months leading up to Arbery's killing there.

Travis McMichael testified that on the evening of Feb. 11, 2020 — nearly two weeks before Arbery's shooting — he saw someone "creeping through the shadows" in their neighborhood and got out of his vehicle to ask what was happening.

He testified the person, who he later described to police as a Black male, "pulls up his shirt" and went for his "pocket, waistband area." Travis McMichael said he assumed the person was armed, so he jumped back into his vehicle and the person ran to the house under construction.

He testified he went back to his house, where he told his father what happened. The two went back to the house under construction and called authorities. Police never saw, talked to or caught the person Travis McMichael said he saw that night, he testified.

Read more about the trial here.