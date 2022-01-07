The three White men who chased and murdered Ahmaud Arbery will be sentenced today in a Georgia courthouse.

Travis McMichael, 35, his father, Gregory McMichael, 66, and neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, were convicted on several charges, including felony murder, in the 2020 slaying of the 25-year-old Black jogger.

Court proceedings are set to begin at 10 a.m. ET today, and both Arbery's family and the McMichaels' and Bryan's supporters will be allowed to deliver statements.

Wanda Cooper-Jones, Arbery's mother, intends to deliver a statement, her lawyer, S. Lee Merritt, said.