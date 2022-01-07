US
Men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery's murder will be sentenced

By Aditi Sangal, Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 8:58 a.m. ET, January 7, 2022
1 min ago

Ahmaud Arbery's mother intends to speak at today's sentencing

The three White men who chased and murdered Ahmaud Arbery will be sentenced today in a Georgia courthouse.

Travis McMichael, 35, his father, Gregory McMichael, 66, and neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, were convicted on several charges, including felony murder, in the 2020 slaying of the 25-year-old Black jogger.

Court proceedings are set to begin at 10 a.m. ET today, and both Arbery's family and the McMichaels' and Bryan's supporters will be allowed to deliver statements.

Wanda Cooper-Jones, Arbery's mother, intends to deliver a statement, her lawyer, S. Lee Merritt, said.

12 min ago

Ahmaud Arbery's killers will be sentenced today. Here's what we expect from the courtroom.

From CNN's Eliott C. McLaughlin

The three White men who chased and murdered Ahmaud Arbery are due to return Friday to the Glynn County courthouse where they were convicted to learn whether they'll spend their lives in prison.

Travis McMichael, 35, his father, Gregory McMichael, 66, and neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, were convicted on a raft of charges, including felony murder, in the 2020 slaying of the 25-year-old Black jogger. Sentencing proceedings are expected to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

Though murder is punishable by death in Georgia, prosecutors have said they'd seek life without parole. According to Georgia law, even if Judge Timothy Walmsley permits parole, it won't be considered for 30 years.

Following the November verdict, Walmsley said he'd give attorneys time to "put together whatever evidence may be shown in aggravation from the state or mitigation from the defense."

Arbery's family will be able to deliver statements aimed at yielding stiffer sentences, while the McMichaels' and Bryan's supporters can present character witnesses to press for lighter sentences. Wanda Cooper-Jones, Arbery's mother, intends to deliver a statement, her lawyer, S. Lee Merritt, said.