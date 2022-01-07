Ahmaud Arbery's family cried as sentences were announced

Ahmaud Arbery's sister Jasmine Arbery wipes a tear from her eyes in the Glynn County Courthouse, on January 7, 2022 in Brunswick, Georgia. (Stephen B. Morton/Pool/Getty Images)

As three men were sentenced to life in prison for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, the reaction inside the courtroom was one of somber relief, while outside there was emotional approval.

“They erupted in cheers … I heard people chanting, ‘life sentences,’” reported CNN’s Dianne Gallagher from outside the court in Brunswick, Georgia.

Inside the courtroom, meanwhile, Aubrey’s family met the sentencing with a greater degree of sadness.

“Ahmaud Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, put her head down ... His family was crying, his father, his mother, they were crying,” shared Gallagher, adding, “There weren't outbursts, there wasn't a lot of audible emotion.”

Gallagher reported that outside the court, the assembled crowd remained still until the sentencing ruling was revealed.

“Out here I can tell you that it was almost silent. Everyone was paying attention to televisions and phones and audio until the sentences were handed down,” she said. “That's when the cheers erupted.”