Arbery's mother: "I knew that we would come out with a victory"

After nearly two years of waiting, the mother of Ahmaud Arbery told reporters she knew her family would “come out with a victory,” after all three men convicted of killing her son were sentenced to life in prison.

"When I entered the courtroom on October 18th, I sat in that courtroom for five weeks straight, but I knew that we would come out with a victory,” said Wanda Cooper-Jones following the sentencing hearing for Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William Bryan.

“My prayer was to get justice for Ahmaud, he (God) fought for us in the courts, he (God) gave us a fair judge,” said Cooper-Jones as she thanked God and the prosecutors.

She also praised Judge Timothy Walmsley who she said, “gave us a very good verdict and he gave us a very good sentence.”

"Back when Ahmaud was killed on the 23rd of February, the city of Brunswick thought that I would have to fight this fight alone, so they chose to ignore me because they thought they would have to face me alone. But they didn’t know that I had you guys to stand with me,” Cooper-Jones added.