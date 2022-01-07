Sister of Ahmaud Arbery says he was "full of life and energy" and was robbed of his future

(Pool)

The sister of Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old man who was chased and killed in a Georgia neighborhood while he was running, said his death has "devastated" her and her family.

Jasmine Arbery described her brother as funny and energetic.

"Ahmaud had dark skin that glistened in the sunlight like gold. He had thick, coily hair and he would often like to twist it. Ahmaud had a broad nose ... He was tall with an athletic build. He enjoyed running and had an appreciation for being outdoors," she said. "These are the qualities that made these men assume that Ahmaud was a dangerous criminal and chase him with guns drawn. To me, those qualities reflect a young man full of life and energy, who looked like me, and the people I love."

"Ahmaud had a future that was taken from him in an instance of violence," she said.

She asked the men convicted of killing him be given the maximum sentence available.