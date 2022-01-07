Judge holds minute of silence that "represents a fraction of the time that Ahmaud Arbery was running"

(Pool)

Judge Timothy Walmsley was silent for one minute before moving forward with the sentencing of the three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.

"That one minute represents a fraction of the time that Ahmaud Arbery was running in Satilla Shores," he said, before going silent.

The chase of Arbery occurred for about five minutes, the judge said once he resumed speaking.

"When I thought about this, I thought from a lot of different angles, and I kept coming back to the terror that must have been in the mind of the young man running through Satilla Shores," he said.