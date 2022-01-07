Judge holds minute of silence that "represents a fraction of the time that Ahmaud Arbery was running"
Judge Timothy Walmsley was silent for one minute before moving forward with the sentencing of the three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.
"That one minute represents a fraction of the time that Ahmaud Arbery was running in Satilla Shores," he said, before going silent.
The chase of Arbery occurred for about five minutes, the judge said once he resumed speaking.
"When I thought about this, I thought from a lot of different angles, and I kept coming back to the terror that must have been in the mind of the young man running through Satilla Shores," he said.
Sentencing for Arbery murderers beginning
Judge Timothy Walmsley is preparing to impose the sentences for the three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery following today's presentation from the defense and prosecution.

Judge prepares to impose sentences for the 3 men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery
After listening to presentations from attorneys for both the prosecution and defense, as well as victim impact statements from members of Ahmaud Arbery’s family, the court is in recess for "about 15 minutes."
Judge Timothy Walmsley said he will take the time to look over his notes, then come back pronounce the sentences for Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr.
Prosecutors have asked for sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole for the McMichaels and life with the possibility of parole for Bryan for their murder convictions, along with additional sentences for other felony convictions.
The defense teams for all three men asked the court for life sentences with the possibility of parole for their clients.
Gregory McMichael's attorney says he "never wanted another person to die"
The attorney for Gregory McMichael, one of three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery, told the court that her client was a “man of goodness,” that he didn’t intend to kill Arbery and that should be factored into his sentencing.
“If you never wanted another person to die,” attorney Laura Hogue told the judge, “you can't be the worst of the worst.”
McMichael was convicted in November on a raft of charges, including felony murder, in the 2020 slaying of the 25-year-old Black jogger. His son Travis McMichael and neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, Jr. were also convicted. All three are expected to be sentenced today.
Hogue asked the court to sentence McMichael to a life sentence with the possibility of parole.
“The best indicator of what happened in order to respect the jury's verdict is to listen to the jury verdict. The jury found that Greg McMichael as a party to the crime committed felonies that unintentionally lead to Ahmaud Arbery’s death," Hogue said in today's sentencing hearing.
“What this jury found is that this was an unintentional act,” Hogue added. “So, if life without parole is a sentence that is held for only the worst of the worst, it simply can’t be a sentence for a person who never intended that tragic result that took place of Feb. 23.”
Hogue said the judge should consider McMichael’s service to the community as a law enforcement officer when considering his sentence. She said “he remains a man of goodness.”
“We are here for a driveway decision to pursue Ahmaud Arbery and a five-minute chase that ended in tragedy," she said, adding "he needs to be punished," but urging the judge to contrast McMichael's "life of a goodwill and service and the bad decisions that were made that day."
Court is back in session for the sentencing hearing
The sentencing hearing for the three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery is back from its lunch break.
Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan were found guilty in November. They are expected to be sentenced later today.
The court is taking a break for lunch
The court is taking a lunch break and is expected to reconvene at 1 p.m. ET.
So far, the court has heard victim impact statements from Ahmaud Arbery's father, mother and sister.
Travis McMichael, 35, his father, Gregory McMichael, 66, and neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, were convicted on a raft of charges, including felony murder, in the 2020 slaying of the 25-year-old Arbery. Their sentences are expected today.
Attorney for one of Arbery's killers argues he should be given life sentence with possibility of parole
An attorney for Travis McMichael, one of three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, told the court his client doesn’t deserve the harshest sentence during the sentencing hearing in Brunswick, Georgia, on Friday morning.
“We're asking the court to reserve the harshest possible sentences under the law for those that deserve it,” said Bob Rubin, McMichael’s attorney.
Rubin focused heavily on the idea of redemption as he addressed the court, arguing that his client was not the “worst of the worst” and did not show a “darkness of soul.”
“Nothing in Travis McMichael’s life suggests that he is a danger to society now or will be a danger to society 30 years from now, after he has time to think, to work, to grow,” Rubin told the court. “When he’s in his 60s...Do we still need, want, a person like Travis McMichael behind bars?”
“Judge, you can send a message that four minutes of conduct does not erase a life well-lived and that after punishment, there is opportunity for redemption.” Rubin said.
He asked the court to sentence his client to life with the possibility of parole.
Arbery's mother asks for the maximum punishment for all three defendants
Wanda Cooper-Jones, Ahmaud Arbery’s mother, asked the court today to impose the maximum sentence for the three men who killed her son.
“These men have chose to lie and attack my son and his surviving family. They each have no remorse and do not deserve any leniency," Cooper-Jones said in her victim impact statement.
"They chose to treat him differently than other people who frequently visited their community. And when they couldn't sufficiently scare him or intimidate him, they killed him,” she said.
Addressing comments made by defense attorney Laura Hogue about Arbery’s toenails in her closing arguments during the trial, Cooper-Jones said, “He was messy. He sometimes refused to wear socks or take good care of his good clothing. I wish he would have cut and cleaned his toenails before he went out for that jog that day. I guess he would have if he knew he would be murdered.”
Hogue's remarks during trial drew outrage from his family and legal experts. During the trial, Cooper-Jones got up and left the courtroom after Hogue's remark, saying "I gotta get out of here."
The defense has started its presentation in the sentencing of Ahmaud Arbery's killers
The defense teams for the three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery have started their presentation to the court.
Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan were found guilty in November. The men face a mandatory sentences of life in prison with or without parole.