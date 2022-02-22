US
Live Updates

Verdict reached in hate crimes trial for the killers of Ahmaud Arbery

By Mike Hayes, Aditi Sangal and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 10:15 a.m. ET, February 22, 2022
1 min ago

Ahmaud Arbery's killers were already sentenced to life in prison for murder in a state criminal trial

A jury has reached a verdict in the federal hate crime trial of Travis McMichael, 35, his father, Gregory McMichael, 66, and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan. It will soon be read in court.

But the three White men who chased and murdered 25-year-old Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery in south Georgia were sentenced to life in prison on Friday, Jan. 7 with two having no chance of parole.

The McMichaels and Bryan were convicted in November on a raft of charges, including felony murder, for Arbery’s death.

Judge Timothy Walmsley sentenced the McMichaels to life in prison without the possibility of parole, while Bryan was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. The 52-year-old will be eligible for parole under Georgia law only after he has served 30 years in prison because he was convicted of serious violent felonies.

Read more about the state criminal trial here.

7 min ago

Catch up: Here's what the prosecution said during closing arguments  

From CNN’s Pamela Kirkland 

While we wait for a verdict to be read in court in the federal hate crimes trial of Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan, here's a recap of what happened when prosecutors presented closing arguments on Monday.

Prosecutor Christopher J. Perras began his closing by going through some of the evidence presented during trial and walking the jury through each charge against the defendants.  

Perras argued that the defendants’ claiming Ahmaud Arbery was trespassing doesn’t hold because there had been other instances of trespassing in the neighborhood committed by White suspects that they were not concerned about.  

“This wasn’t about trespassing. It wasn’t about neighborhood crime. It was about race. Racial assumptions, racial resentment, and racial anger,” Perras said. “All three defendants saw a young black man in their neighborhood and they thought the worst of him.”  

Perras did not show the video of the pursuit of Arbery on February 23, 2020. He did bring up the testimony of Matt Albenze. Albenze, a resident of Satilla Shores testified that he saw Arbery in the house of Larry English the day of the shooting and called the non-emergency police line. In closing, Perras said Albenze had a clear view of Arbery and described his running as “long, looping strides” and “like he was running in slow motion.”  

Perras said Greg McMichael only knew he saw a Black man running down the street and played a portion of audio from an interview he had done with investigators saying McMichael didn’t know if Arbery had stolen anything.  

Perras claimed the defendants made false statements to the police by saying Arbery had been caught breaking into houses during interviews with investigators. Perras said that the defendants knew what they had done was wrong and did what they could to try to get away with the murder. 

Perras also went through some of the evidence previously presented by the prosecution that he said shows the defendants' views on race including the Facebook posts made by Greg McMichael, texts and posts by Travis McMichael, and Roddie Bryan’s use of the word “bootlip” in messages to friends.  

"The evidence establishes what was driving the defendant was pent up racial anger," the prosecutor said.

15 min ago

After federal hate crimes trial, Ahmaud Arbery's father calls for "100% justice"

From CNN’s Pamela Kirkland

Marcus Arbery, Sr., father of Ahmaud Arbery spoke after Judge Lisa G. Wood handed the case over to the jury for deliberation on Monday afternoon. Arbery Sr. said he wants justice.

“All the evidence’s been put out, the world see what happened and the world see why Ahmaud died. Because (of) his skin color,” said Arbery, Sr. “All I can say is that we just want justice, 100% justice. Justice for Ahmaud.”

Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, didn’t speak after exiting the courthouse, but she was accompanied by civil rights attorney Mark Maguire. Maguire said they’re happy the jury now has the opportunity to “do the right thing.”

“I think the prosecution gave a very impassioned rebuttal where they really got to the heart of this case, which is the racial animus. We're glad that all of that was brought to light,” Maguire said.

Cooper-Jones spoke earlier on Monday about closing arguments. She was asked about a moment when she was emotional inside the courtroom during A.J. Balbo’s closing arguments. She said the day had been “very emotional.”

"This has been very draining and I’m thankful that this is almost over,” Cooper-Jones said.  

19 min ago

Jury has reached a verdict in the federal hate crimes trial of the McMichaels and Bryan

After deliberating for over three hours the jury has reached a verdict in the the federal hate crimes trial of the McMichaels and Bryan announced, Judge Lisa G. Wood at 9:54 a.m. ET this morning. 

Court will reconvene at 10:30 a.m. ET for the verdict to be read.  