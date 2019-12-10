US
'Active shooting situation' in Jersey City

By Mike Hayes

Updated 2:54 p.m. ET, December 10, 2019
1 min ago

At least one of the shooters has been "neutralized," source says

From CNN's Brynn Gingras

At least one of the shooters has been “neutralized” inside of a bodega in Jersey City, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the ongoing situation. 

Law enforcement has sent in a robot to have eyes and ears inside the store where some of the shots were fired, the source said. 

6 min ago

NYPD Bomb Squad responding to Jersey City shooting, source says

From CNN's Brynn Gingras

The New York Police Department Bomb Squad is responding to the active shooting situation in Jersey City, a law enforcement source tells CNN.

Separately, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said they are working closely with local, county, state and federal officials to make sure everybody is safe.

"Please keep the officers of the Jersey City Police Department in your thoughts and prayers as they work to resolve the situation," Grewal said in a statement. "We remain, as always, extraordinarily grateful for their service and their sacrifice."

7 min ago

At least three armored vehicles are on scene

From CNN’s Taylor Romine

AP Photo/Seth Wenig
At least three armored personnel vehicles are on scene at the “active shooting situation” in Jersey City.

Paramedic are also responding to the incident, while helicopters circle overhead.

19 min ago

NYPD "closely monitoring" situation in Jersey City, mayor says

From CNN's Rob Frehse

The New York Police Department is "closely monitoring" the situation in Jersey City and they're ready to assist in any way they can, Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted.

20 min ago

President Trump has been briefed

From CNN's Betsy Klein

"The President has been briefed on the shooting in Jersey City and continues to monitor the situation," principal deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley says.

16 min ago

Officers shot in Jersey City, governor confirms

AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement moments ago that his thoughts and prayers are with the "with the officers shot during this standoff" in Jersey City.

Here's his full statement: 

"I have been briefed on the unfolding situation in Jersey City. Our thoughts and prayers are with the men and women of the Jersey City Police Department, especially with the officers shot during this standoff, and with the residents and schoolchildren currently under lockdown. I have every confidence in our law enforcement professionals to ensure the safety of the community and resolve this situation. Today reminds us of their bravery and the sacrifices they, and their families, make for our communities."
35 min ago

Gunshots could be heard continuously for at least 20 seconds

From CNN’s Taylor Romine

Continuous gunshots could be heard in Jersey City for at least 20 seconds prior to 2 p.m. ET.

20 min ago

Authorities investigate active shooting situation in Jersey City

Authorities are on the scene of an "active shooting situation" in Jersey City, New Jersey, according to Jean Jadezaia, spokesperson for the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office. 

Jersey City is less than 5 miles from Manhattan.

No one has been taken into custody. Meanwhile, schools in the area are on lockdown.

42 min ago

NYPD responding to situation in Jersey City

From CNN’s Brynn Gingras

New York Police Department’s Emergency Service Unit is responding to the situation in Jersey City, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the ongoing incident.