Deadly shooting in Jersey City
Multiple people dead inside Jersey City building
Multiple people have died inside a Jersey City building, Mayor Steven Fulop said.
The mayor did not provide further information.
One officer was killed and three other officers were hurt in the shooting. One of the officers was shot in the shoulder and should recover, Fulop said. The two other officers were injured due to shrapnel, the mayor added.
One police officer fatally shot in Jersey City
One police officer has been fatally shot in Jersey City, according to a tweet by Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.
Two additional officers and a civilian were also struck by gunfire, she said. They are in stable condition.
At least one of the shooters has been "neutralized," source says
At least one of the shooters has been “neutralized” inside of a bodega in Jersey City, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the ongoing situation.
Law enforcement has sent in a robot to have eyes and ears inside the store where some of the shots were fired, the source said.
NYPD Bomb Squad responding to Jersey City shooting, source says
The New York Police Department Bomb Squad is responding to the active shooting situation in Jersey City, a law enforcement source tells CNN.
Separately, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said they are working closely with local, county, state and federal officials to make sure everybody is safe.
"Please keep the officers of the Jersey City Police Department in your thoughts and prayers as they work to resolve the situation," Grewal said in a statement. "We remain, as always, extraordinarily grateful for their service and their sacrifice."
At least three armored vehicles are on scene
At least three armored personnel vehicles are on scene at the “active shooting situation” in Jersey City.
Paramedics are also responding to the incident, while helicopters circle overhead.
NYPD "closely monitoring" situation in Jersey City, mayor says
The New York Police Department is "closely monitoring" the situation in Jersey City and they're ready to assist in any way they can, Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted.
President Trump has been briefed
"The President has been briefed on the shooting in Jersey City and continues to monitor the situation," principal deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley says.
Officers shot in Jersey City, governor confirms
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement moments ago that his thoughts and prayers are "with the officers shot during this standoff" in Jersey City.
Here's his full statement:
"I have been briefed on the unfolding situation in Jersey City. Our thoughts and prayers are with the men and women of the Jersey City Police Department, especially with the officers shot during this standoff, and with the residents and schoolchildren currently under lockdown. I have every confidence in our law enforcement professionals to ensure the safety of the community and resolve this situation. Today reminds us of their bravery and the sacrifices they, and their families, make for our communities."
Gunshots could be heard continuously for at least 20 seconds
Continuous gunshots could be heard in Jersey City for at least 20 seconds prior to 2 p.m. ET.