Deadly shooting in Jersey City
NYPD Bomb Squad responding to Jersey City shooting, source says
The New York Police Department Bomb Squad is responding to the active shooting situation in Jersey City, a law enforcement source tells CNN.
Separately, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said they are working closely with local, county, state and federal officials to make sure everybody is safe.
"Please keep the officers of the Jersey City Police Department in your thoughts and prayers as they work to resolve the situation," Grewal said in a statement. "We remain, as always, extraordinarily grateful for their service and their sacrifice."
At least three armored vehicles are on scene
At least three armored personnel vehicles are on scene at the “active shooting situation” in Jersey City.
Paramedics are also responding to the incident, while helicopters circle overhead.
NYPD "closely monitoring" situation in Jersey City, mayor says
The New York Police Department is "closely monitoring" the situation in Jersey City and they're ready to assist in any way they can, Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted.
President Trump has been briefed
"The President has been briefed on the shooting in Jersey City and continues to monitor the situation," principal deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley says.
Officers shot in Jersey City, governor confirms
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement moments ago that his thoughts and prayers are "with the officers shot during this standoff" in Jersey City.
Here's his full statement:
"I have been briefed on the unfolding situation in Jersey City. Our thoughts and prayers are with the men and women of the Jersey City Police Department, especially with the officers shot during this standoff, and with the residents and schoolchildren currently under lockdown. I have every confidence in our law enforcement professionals to ensure the safety of the community and resolve this situation. Today reminds us of their bravery and the sacrifices they, and their families, make for our communities."
Gunshots could be heard continuously for at least 20 seconds
Continuous gunshots could be heard in Jersey City for at least 20 seconds prior to 2 p.m. ET.
Authorities investigate active shooting situation in Jersey City
Authorities are on the scene of an "active shooting situation" in Jersey City, New Jersey, according to Jean Jadezaia, spokesperson for the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office.
Jersey City is less than 5 miles from Manhattan.
No one has been taken into custody. Meanwhile, schools in the area are on lockdown.
NYPD responding to situation in Jersey City
New York Police Department’s Emergency Service Unit is responding to the situation in Jersey City, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the ongoing incident.
Schools in the area are on lockdown
Schools in Jersey City are on lockdown "due to police activity" and that "all students and staff are safe," according to a Facebook post on their school district page.
All schools in nearby Bayonne, New Jersey, are "in a shelter in place as a precaution due to police activity and investigation in Jersey city," according to a tweet from the Bayonne Board of Education.