Deadly shooting in Jersey City
New Jersey governor: "This was an incredibly tough day for Jersey City"
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, speaking at a news conference tonight, expressed "an immense debt of gratitude" for a police detective killed in today's shooting.
“Our sadness comes with an immense debt of gratitude for his service and sacrifice,” Murphy said. “Our condolences are with his wife and children and their entire family at this extraordinarily tough time.”
Earlier today, Jersey City Police Chief Michael Kelly identified the fallen officer as Det. Joseph Seals, a 15-year veteran of the Jersey City Police Department.
The governor went on to say he was "grateful the other officers wounded are currently recovering." He also offered his condolences to the families of three people believed to be civilians who were found dead inside a building.
“This was an incredibly tough day for Jersey City and for the entire state of New Jersey,” Murphy said.
Bomb squad investigates stolen U-Haul from the scene
The bomb squad is examining a stolen U-Haul from the scene, according to the Jersey City Police Chief Michael Kelly.
The U-Haul, which has removed from the scene, may contain an incendiary device, he said.
Kelly said the shooting investigation will "take weeks, maybe months."
“The crime scene is very extensive and is at three locations at least,” he said.
Officer killed in shooting identified as Jersey City police detective
Det. Joseph Seals, a 15-year-veteran of the Jersey City Police Department, was killed in today's shooting, according to the city's Police Chief Michael Kelly.
“He was our leading police officer in removing guns from the street,” Kelly said. “Dozens and dozens of handguns, he is responsible for removing from the street.”
Seals was part of the Cease Fire Unit, which is a statewide anti-violence program aimed at confiscating illegal weapons and limiting gun crimes through community outreach, according to the unit’s website.
Seals was working when “he came upon bad guys," Kelly said.
“We believe that he was killed while trying to interdict these bad guys,” the police chief said.
Two other officers who were injured in the shooting have been treated and released from the hospital, Kelly said. Earlier, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop said three officers were injured.
“You should know that the police department in Jersey City and our partners did an extraordinary job under very difficult circumstances under high-power rifle fire, where no other citizens in Jersey City were struck by gunfire and our police officers were brave until finally the threat was neutralized,” Kelly said.
Councilman says gunshots kept "going and going and going without a pause"
Jersey City Councilman Jermaine Robinson told CNN affiliate News 12 New Jersey he was working in his office when he heard the gunshots from today's shooting.
The councilman said it was "something that I never heard in my life."
"This was something different," he said, adding that the gunfire "kept going and going and going without a pause."
6 people dead, including suspects, in Jersey City shooting
Six people are dead, including two suspects, following a shooting in Jersey City this afternoon, the city's Police Chief Michael Kelly said.
One of the dead is a police officer, Kelly said. The other five people, including the suspects, were found dead in a building, the police chief added.
No indication of terrorism in Jersey City shooting, public safety director says
There’s no indication of terrorism in the Jersey City shooting, Department of Public Safety Director James Shea said.
Jersey City officer is victim of an ambush, source says
The police officer who was killed in today's shooting is believed to be the victim of an ambush, according to a law enforcement source.
Additionally, two of the suspects involved in today’s incident in Jersey City are among the dead inside the building, according to the source.
Multiple people dead inside Jersey City building
Multiple people have died inside a Jersey City building, Mayor Steven Fulop said.
The mayor did not provide further information.
One officer was killed and three other officers were hurt in the shooting. One of the officers was shot in the shoulder and should recover, Fulop said. The two other officers were injured due to shrapnel, the mayor added.
One police officer fatally shot in Jersey City
One police officer has been fatally shot in Jersey City, according to a tweet by Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.
Two additional officers and a civilian were also struck by gunfire, she said. They are in stable condition.