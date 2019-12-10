New Jersey governor: "This was an incredibly tough day for Jersey City"

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks with reporters near the scene a shooting in Jersey City. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, speaking at a news conference tonight, expressed "an immense debt of gratitude" for a police detective killed in today's shooting.

“Our sadness comes with an immense debt of gratitude for his service and sacrifice,” Murphy said. “Our condolences are with his wife and children and their entire family at this extraordinarily tough time.”

Earlier today, Jersey City Police Chief Michael Kelly identified the fallen officer as Det. Joseph Seals, a 15-year veteran of the Jersey City Police Department.

The governor went on to say he was "grateful the other officers wounded are currently recovering." He also offered his condolences to the families of three people believed to be civilians who were found dead inside a building.