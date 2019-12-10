US
Live TV
Edition
Edition
Live Updates

'Active shooting situation' in Jersey City

By Mike Hayes

Updated 3:09 p.m. ET, December 10, 2019
7 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
31 min ago

Officers shot in Jersey City, governor confirms

AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement moments ago that his thoughts and prayers are with the "with the officers shot during this standoff" in Jersey City.

Here's his full statement: 

"I have been briefed on the unfolding situation in Jersey City. Our thoughts and prayers are with the men and women of the Jersey City Police Department, especially with the officers shot during this standoff, and with the residents and schoolchildren currently under lockdown. I have every confidence in our law enforcement professionals to ensure the safety of the community and resolve this situation. Today reminds us of their bravery and the sacrifices they, and their families, make for our communities."
49 min ago

Gunshots could be heard continuously for at least 20 seconds

From CNN’s Taylor Romine

Continuous gunshots could be heard in Jersey City for at least 20 seconds prior to 2 p.m. ET.

35 min ago

Authorities investigate active shooting situation in Jersey City

Authorities are on the scene of an "active shooting situation" in Jersey City, New Jersey, according to Jean Jadezaia, spokesperson for the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office. 

Jersey City is less than 5 miles from Manhattan.

No one has been taken into custody. Meanwhile, schools in the area are on lockdown.

56 min ago

NYPD responding to situation in Jersey City

From CNN’s Brynn Gingras

New York Police Department’s Emergency Service Unit is responding to the situation in Jersey City, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the ongoing incident.

59 min ago

Schools in the area are on lockdown

Schools in Jersey City are on lockdown "due to police activity" and that "all students and staff are safe," according to a Facebook post on their school district page.

All schools in nearby Bayonne, New Jersey, are "in a shelter in place as a precaution due to police activity and investigation in Jersey city," according to a tweet from the Bayonne Board of Education.

1 hr 30 min ago

No one is in custody in "active shooting situation" in Jersey City

From CNN’s Mark Morales

No one is in custody in connection to the “active shooting situation" in Jersey City, according to a law enforcement official.

1 hr 36 min ago

There is an "active shooting situation" in Jersey City

From CNN’s Alec Snyder

There is an "active shooting situation" in Jersey City, New Jersey, according to Jean Jadezaia, spokeswoman for the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office. 

NJ State Police and the FBI field office for Newark deferred all calls to Jersey City Police. We are still awaiting comment from Jersey City Police.

The ATF of Newark tweeted Tuesday that they have agents responding to "reports of an active shooter."

The New Jersey State PBA also tweeted: "We need a lot of prayers right now for Jersey City officers. Keep all those involved in your thoughts."