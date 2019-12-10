Bomb squad investigates stolen U-Haul from the scene

Detective Joseph Seals, a 15-year-veteran of the Jersey City Police Department, was killed in today's shooting, according to the city's Police Chief Michael Kelly.

“He was our leading police officer in removing guns from the street,” Kelly said. “Dozens and dozens of handguns, he is responsible for removing from the street.”

Seals was part of the Cease Fire Unit, which is a statewide anti-violence program aimed at confiscating illegal weapons and limiting gun crimes through community outreach, according to the unit’s website.

Seals was working when “he came upon bad guys," Kelly said.

“We believe that he was killed while trying to interdict these bad guys,” the police chief said.

Two other officers who were injured in the shooting have been treated and released from the hospital, Kelly said. Earlier, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop said three officers were injured.