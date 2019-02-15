Shooting at Illinois businessBy Brian Ries, Meg Wagner and Jessie Yeung, CNN
Today's shooting comes one day after the first anniversary of the Parkland massacre
Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton noted that today's shooting in Aurora comes just one day after the first anniversary of the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, Florida.
"Yesterday, we paused for a moment of silence in honor of victims in Parkland (2/4/18) and Northern Illinois University (2/14/08). Today, it’s Aurora, IL," she tweeted.
"Gun violence is a #NationalEmergency," she said in a second tweet.
Sen. Tammy Duckworth: "This is a scary, sad day"
Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a Democrat from Illinois, thanked the first responders who apprehended the Aurora shooting suspect.
"This is a scary, sad day for all Illinoisans and Americans," she tweeted.
Sen. Dick Durbin: "My heart breaks for Aurora"
Sen. Dick Durbin, of Illinois, reacted to news of the shooting at the Henry Pratt company on Twitter and said he and his staff are monitoring the situation.
"My heart breaks for Aurora," Durbin wrote. "Thank you to the members of law enforcement who are responding to the emergency."
Here's his tweet:
SOON: Police will give an update on the shooting
Aurora, Illinois, police will soon hold a news conference to give an update on the shooting at the Henry Pratt Company.
Police did not give an exact time for the briefing.
US Marshals are assisting at the scene of the shooting
From CNN's Mark Morales
US Marshals are assisting local authorities in this afternoon's shooting, according to the US Marshals' Deputy Chief of Public Affairs Michelle Coghill.
"Several US Marshals personnel and task force officers are the scene, supporting our local law enforcement partners," Coghill said in a statement.
Aurora police: Situation secure, shooter "no longer a threat"
The Aurora Police Department has confirmed that the active shooter situation is secured, and that the shooter, now in custody, is no longer a threat to the area.
Parents are advised to contact their local school districts, many of which are in lockdown.
School District 129 tweeted shortly afterward that they would begin dismissing schools in the following order with 40 minutes intervals:
- Elementary and Hope Wall
- High School
- Middle School
- West Aurora Learning Center
4 injured police officers are stable, city official says
The four police officers injured in this afternoon’s shooting at the Henry Pratt Company are “stable," Aurora spokesperson Clayton Muhammed told CNN affiliate WGN-TV.
There are reports of multiple wounded victims being received at area medical centers, though the extent of their injuries is not clear.
White House says Trump has been briefed and is monitoring the situation
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders just sent a statement confirming President Trump has been briefed on the Aurora, Illinois, shooting.
"The President has been briefed and is monitoring the ongoing situation in Aurora, IL," she said.
President Trump, departing for Florida, ignored shouted questions about the shooting
From CNN's Liz Stark
President Trump, leaving the White House on Friday afternoon, waved to reporters but ignored shouted questions about the still developing Aurora shooting.
Some reporters also asked questions about border security. He also ignored those questions, too.
Trump and first lady Melania Trump boarded Marine One minutes later, followed by several aides including acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and Dan Scavino, his social media aide.
They are on their way to Florida for the weekend.