Today's shooting comes one day after the first anniversary of the Parkland massacre

Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton noted that today's shooting in Aurora comes just one day after the first anniversary of the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, Florida.

"Yesterday, we paused for a moment of silence in honor of victims in Parkland (2/4/18) and Northern Illinois University (2/14/08). Today, it’s Aurora, IL," she tweeted.

"Gun violence is a #NationalEmergency," she said in a second tweet.