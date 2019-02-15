Live Updates
Shooting at Illinois businessBy Brian Ries, Meg Wagner and Jessie Yeung, CNN
Updated 8 min ago5:01 p.m. ET, February 15, 2019
Aurora school district tells parents students are on lockdown
School District 129 in Aurora, Illinois, posted on Facebook and Twitter alerting parents that they were on lockdown as police investigate reports of an active shooter situation nearby.
"There are reports of an active shooter at the Henry Pratt building near Cleveland and Prairie just east of Luigi's Pizza, as a result, we are holding all district students in place for their safety, there is a police presence in the area. Per directions from the county sheriff, the District has been advised to go into a soft lockdown situation across the district. Teaching will continue with reduced movement. Normal operations will resume when the soft lockdown has been lifted. No one will be allowed to leave or enter our buildings until the soft lockdown has been lifted," the statement said.
City of Aurora confirms "active shooter" in tweet
As the Aurora Police Department surrounds the Henry Pratt Company, where there are reports of an active shooter, the City of Aurora tweeted a confirmation of the situation:
Police source says there is an active shooter at a business in Illinois
A source with the Aurora, Illinois Police department confirms to CNN that there is an active shooter situation at the Henry Pratt Company in Aurora on Highland Avenue. Aurora is about 40 miles west of Chicago.
The source says all police command staff left the department for the scene around 30 minutes ago.
We have no word on any injuries at this time.