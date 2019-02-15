Suspect in Illinois shooting is dead, officials say

A secretary at a pallet company near the site of the shooting in Aurora said about 8 people found themselves trapped inside as the situation unfolded.

"It's scary," Fanny Cano, a secretary at Diaz Pallets, told CNN earlier. "A police officer came and told us not to go out because it's dangerous," she said. "And a person who was coming to drop off some pallets called us to say to stay inside, there's a shooting outside."

"The police are right outside our door," Cano said. "We use a lot of nail guns here so we didn't notice any gunfire."

Cano said she also got a call from her daughter's school, West Aurora High School, which was on lockdown.