Shooting at Illinois businessBy Brian Ries, Meg Wagner and Jessie Yeung, CNN
Aurora police: Situation secure, shooter "no longer a threat"
The Aurora Police Department has confirmed that the active shooter situation is secured, and that the shooter, now in custody, is no longer a threat to the area.
Parents are advised to contact their local school districts, many of which are in lockdown.
School District 129 tweeted shortly afterward that they would begin dismissing schools in the following order with 40 minutes intervals:
- Elementary and Hope Wall
- High School
- Middle School
- West Aurora Learning Center
4 injured police officers are stable, city official says
The four police officers injured in this afternoon’s shooting at the Henry Pratt Company are “stable," Aurora spokesperson Clayton Muhammed told CNN affiliate WGN-TV.
There are reports of multiple wounded victims being received at area medical centers, though the extent of their injuries is not clear.
White House says Trump has been briefed and is monitoring the situation
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders just sent a statement confirming President Trump has been briefed on the Aurora, Illinois, shooting.
"The President has been briefed and is monitoring the ongoing situation in Aurora, IL," she said.
President Trump, departing for Florida, ignored shouted questions about the shooting
From CNN's Liz Stark
President Trump, leaving the White House on Friday afternoon, waved to reporters but ignored shouted questions about the still developing Aurora shooting.
Some reporters also asked questions about border security. He also ignored those questions, too.
Trump and first lady Melania Trump boarded Marine One minutes later, followed by several aides including acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and Dan Scavino, his social media aide.
They are on their way to Florida for the weekend.
Aurora city official: 4 police officers and multiple civilians struck in shooting
An Aurora city official just told CNN that a total of four law enforcement officers and multiple civilians were injured in the shooting at an Illinois business.
Aurora Illinois Ward 4 Alderman Bill Donnell said that information was relayed to him by the deputy mayor. Donnell’s home is two blocks from the shooting scene.
Shooting suspect in custody
In a tweet, the City of Aurora, Illinois, announced that the suspect has been taken into custody.
The area is still on lockdown. There have been multiple casualties, with patients sent to medical centers.
Witness says he heard gunshots then saw the shooter, a familiar face
A witness who ran out of the Henry Pratt Company building when the shooting began described hearing shots and recognizing the shooter as he evacuated.
"What I saw a guy running down the aisle with a pistol with a laser on it," John Probst said on WLS-TV, a Chicago TV station.
Probst told the anchor that he recognized the shooter, a coworker of his. "He was shooting everybody," he said.
Multiple patients have been transported to area medical centers. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
Multiple patients have been sent to two hospitals
Mercy Medical Center and Rush Copley Medical Center are receiving patients from the shooting in Aurora, Illinois, according to Olga Solares, a spokesperson for Mercy.
The exact number of patients and their conditions are not known at this time.
Most of Aurora Fire's vehicles are heading to the scene
Most of the Aurora Fire Department’s vehicles are responding to an active shooter at the Henry Pratt Company along with mutual aid, according to a source with the Aurora, Illinois Fire Department.
Multiple agencies are responding to scene the source said.
There's no information on injuries at this time.