Shooting at Illinois business
Five police officers were wounded in the shooting
Five police officers were wounded while responding to the scene of Friday's shooting and are being treated at local hospitals, Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman said at a news conference. A sixth officer is receiving treatment for a knee injury.
Police have identified the gunman as Gary Martin
The suspected gunman in Friday's mass shooting has been identified as Gary Martin, according to Aurora Chief of Police Kristen Ziman.
Police believe that Martin, 45, was an employee at the business where the shooting occurred. Investigators have not determined a motive, Ziman said.
Five have been confirmed dead in shooting
Five people have been confirmed dead in the Aurora, Illinois, shooting, Chief of Police Kristen Ziman said at a news conference.
Ziman confirmed that the shooter was also killed.
Suspect in Illinois shooting is dead, officials say

The suspect in the Friday shooting at a manufacturing plant in Aurora is dead, two federal law enforcement officials tell CNN.
Social media posts from the city previously said the shooter had been apprehended.
President Donald Trump offers sympathy to shooting victims
President Trump tweeted about the shooting in Aurora on Friday evening, thanking law enforcement for their work and offering a message of solidarity to those affected.
"Great job by law enforcement in Aurora, Illinois," Trump wrote. "Heartfelt condolences to all of the victims and their families. America is with you!"
Gabby Giffords on shooting at Illinois business: "This must stop"
Former Rep. Gabby Giffords, herself a survivor of a horrific mass shooting, criticized President Trump for refusing to "acknowledge a real crisis when he sees one" and said, "Americans should be able to go to work without fear of being shot. This must stop."
One person has been confirmed dead in Aurora shooting
There's been at least one confirmed fatality in this afternoon's shooting at the business in Aurora, Illinois, according to Chris Nelson of the Kane County State's Attorney's Office.
Employees at a nearby pallet company didn't hear the gunfire over the sound of nail guns

A secretary at a pallet company near the site of the shooting in Aurora said about 8 people found themselves trapped inside as the situation unfolded.
"It's scary," Fanny Cano, a secretary at Diaz Pallets, told CNN earlier. "A police officer came and told us not to go out because it's dangerous," she said. "And a person who was coming to drop off some pallets called us to say to stay inside, there's a shooting outside."
"The police are right outside our door," Cano said. "We use a lot of nail guns here so we didn't notice any gunfire."
Cano said she also got a call from her daughter's school, West Aurora High School, which was on lockdown.
Today's shooting comes one day after the first anniversary of the Parkland massacre
Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton noted that today's shooting in Aurora comes just one day after the first anniversary of the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, Florida.
"Yesterday, we paused for a moment of silence in honor of victims in Parkland (2/4/18) and Northern Illinois University (2/14/08). Today, it’s Aurora, IL," she tweeted.
"Gun violence is a #NationalEmergency," she said in a second tweet.