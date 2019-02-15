White House says Trump has been briefed and is monitoring the situation

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump, leaving the White House on Friday afternoon, waved to reporters but ignored shouted questions about the still developing Aurora shooting.

Some reporters also asked questions about border security. He also ignored those questions, too.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump boarded Marine One minutes later, followed by several aides including acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and Dan Scavino, his social media aide.

They are on their way to Florida for the weekend.