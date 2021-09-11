US
Follow CNN
Live Updates

US marks 20th anniversary of 9/11

By Fernando Alfonso III, Adrienne Vogt and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 8:28 a.m. ET, September 11, 2021
7 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Daughter says identification of mom's remains from 9/11 attacks has been an "emotional roller coaster"

Nykiah Morgan.
Nykiah Morgan. (CNN)

Twenty years after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Dorothy Morgan's remains were officially identified by DNA testing.

Morgan, of Hempstead, New York, was working as an insurance broker in the North Tower on Sept. 11. She became the 1,646th victim who died in the World Trade Center that day to be identified.

Her daughter described the experience to CNN's Anderson Cooper on Thursday:

"Oh my goodness, it has been an emotional roller coaster. First you have somewhat of a calm and then you get news like this, and then it's all over again. You're in shock. ... you're crying. It is just all over the place. All over the place," Nykiah Morgan said.

She told Cooper that it took her "years" to finally accept that her mother was killed that day.

She would tell herself: "My mom was out there. She was out there, maybe had amnesia and then was released from the hospital. I had a whole story in my head. And she was out there living life, happy."

Morgan said she has never been to the World Trade Center site, and will go for the first time today to read out her mother's name.

"This is the time to honor my mother and to say her name aloud. So I'm going to do it," she said.  

She said that she's having trouble processing her feelings at this time.

"What's making me deal with it is having to go through the process of obtaining the remains ... [and] I have not begun that process, because I feel like that is what makes it real," she said.

"Especially now dealing with the 20th anniversary and having to deal with that as well, I think I've got to put that off because of that. It would be final for me, and I don't know if I'm ready for that," she added.

The remains of more than 1,100 victims — about 40% of those who died there — have not been identified, according to the New York City medical examiner's office.

Watch:

3 min ago

Former Yankees and Mets managers describe how baseball helped nation heal after 9/11

Joe Torre (left) and Bobby Valentine.
Joe Torre (left) and Bobby Valentine. (CNN)

The New York Yankees and Mets will face each other tonight at Citi Field as Major League Baseball commemorates the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Former Mets manager Bobby Valentine will throw the first ceremonial pitch to former Yankees manager Joe Torre.

On CNN's "New Day" Friday, Torre and Valentine recounted how the teams helped bring New Yorkers and the nation together after the attacks.

Torre said some members of his team visited St. Vincent's Hospital, where firefighters were suffering from smoke inhalation, and the New York City Armory, where families were waiting for any DNA results from missing family members.

"I think that's where we realize when we did go in, that baseball had a job to do, because we had to get in the way of their feelings," Torre said.

The Mets were the first MLB team to play in New York after the attacks.

"Everyone made a conscious decision to play games in New York," Valentine said.  

The Mets were trailing the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning, but Mike Piazza came to the plate and smashed a home run for the Mets.

The sounds of fans shouting with "elation and joy was miraculous," Valentine said, adding that it signaled a message that "we're here and we're back."

Before the Yankees played in New York, they had a game in Chicago, and White Sox fans were holding signs written with messages of "We Love New York," Torre said.

Torre said the way baseball brought people together after 9/11 is a lesson that should be remembered today:

"New York gets a bad rap. They're cold. They don't have time for anybody else. Everybody's in a hurry. But when things happen, they look to embrace you. They open up their arms and their homes to you. And doesn't matter politically, everybody's working together. And I think it's just a reminder of how we are United States. And I'd like to have hopefully, you know, people keep that in mind."  

Watch:

16 min ago

Man walks over 500 miles across 6 states to honor firefighter brother and others who died on 9/11

One step at a time, Frank Siller is paying tribute to his firefighter brother and all those who died in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Siller, the chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, walked over 500 miles across six states in six weeks.

His brother, Stephen Siller, was a New York City firefighter who finished up his shift in Brooklyn and was returning home when he heard a plane crashed into the World Trade Center. He grabbed his 60 pounds of gear and walked through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel into Manhattan. He was one of the more than 300 firefighters to die that day.

"Walking is very therapeutic," Frank Siller told CNN's Jason Carroll. "...I didn't know how many miles it was, and I didn't care. But I knew it was the right thing to do." 

On Aug. 1, Siller began walking from the Pentagon. On Thursday, Siller made it back to his home borough of Staten Island. He will finish up his journey of the "Never Forget Walk" today at the site of the Twin Towers in New York City.

He said the walk has been very emotional for him. "Many times I've broken down and cried privately," he said.

Siller said that even when he encountered inclement weather, he thought of his brother.

"He liked to bust chops. So whatever he threw my way, I laughed. I said, 'Steven, I know what you're doing. I know what you're doing,'" he said.

Watch:

24 min ago

How the 9/11 terror attacks unfolded in New York City, DC and Pennsylvania 

(Amy Sancetta/AP)
(Amy Sancetta/AP)

Nineteen men hijacked four fuel-loaded US commercial airplanes bound for west coast destinations on Sept. 11, 2001. 

A total of 2,977 people were killed in New York City, Washington, DC and outside of Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Of those who perished during the initial attacks and the subsequent collapses of the Towers, 343 were New York City firefighters, 23 were New York City police officers and 37 were officers at the Port Authority.

Near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, 40 passengers and crew members aboard United Airlines Flight 93 died when the plane crashed into a field. It is believed that the hijackers crashed the plane in that location, rather than their unknown target, after the passengers and crew attempted to retake control of the flight deck.

Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded that day:

  • 8:46 am ET - American Airlines Flight 11 (traveling from Boston to Los Angeles) strikes the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City.
  • 9:03 am ET - United Airlines Flight 175 (traveling from Boston to Los Angeles) strikes the South Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City.
  • 9:17 am ET - The Federal Aviation Administration shuts down all New York City area airports.
  • 9:30 am ET - Then-President Bush, speaking in Sarasota, Florida, says the country has suffered an "apparent terrorist attack."
  • 9:37 am ET - American Airlines Flight 77 (traveling from Dulles, Virginia, to Los Angeles) strikes the Pentagon Building in Washington.
  • 9:59 am ET - South Tower of WTC collapses in approximately 10 seconds.
  • 10:03 am ET - United Airlines Flight 93 (traveling from Newark, New Jersey, to San Francisco) crashes in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
  • 10:28 am ET - North Tower of WTC collapses. The time between the first attack and the collapse of both World Trade Center Towers is 102 minutes.

See a full chronology of events here.

28 min ago

White House previews Biden's 9/11 remembrance video and details why he won't speak today

From CNN's Jasmine Wright

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a briefing at the White House on September 10.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a briefing at the White House on September 10. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden will not speak on Sept. 11 because he “felt it was important to visit,” the three remembrance sites in in New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Instead, the White House will release a video of Biden to commemorate the 20th year in advance of his trip.

“The President felt it was important to visit each of these three sites to commemorate the lives lost, the sacrifices made, on a day that has impacted millions of people across the country but certainly many people in those communities. In order to do that, he's attending a ceremony were up several other former presidents and prominent officials are going to be hearing the names of the those lives that were lost around that period of time,” Psaki said, remarking that there won’t be a lengthy speaking period.

“Then he's going to be laying wreaths to commemorate the lives and honor those whose lives were lost. We're releasing the video today because we want you to hear from him and he wants the American people to hear from him directly on what 9/11 means to him 20 years later.”

Psaki would not read out what calls Biden has made in the lead-up to 9/11 or how he’s prepared his remarks.

Earlier, Psaki said Biden would convey in the video, “the importance of unity,” and how he first learned of the attack.

16 min ago

CNN will air 9/11 special "Shine A Light" tonight

The Tribute In Light shines into the sky from Lower Manhattan during a test on September 07, 2021 as seen from the Brooklyn borough of New York City. 
The Tribute In Light shines into the sky from Lower Manhattan during a test on September 07, 2021 as seen from the Brooklyn borough of New York City.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

As part of the 20-year remembrance of 9/11, CNN will air "Shine A Light," hosted by anchor and chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper.

The one-hour event will pay tribute to the nearly 3,000 people who were killed in the 9/11 attacks, their families, survivors, rescue and recovery workers and volunteers, and those in the military. 

The program will feature discussions with young adults who were affected by the events of 9/11 and its aftermath.

The event will also include musical performances by Brad Paisley, Common, H.E.R., and Maroon 5 and appearances by Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio and Eli Manning. 

"Shine A Light" will air on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español at 8 p.m. ET.

35 min ago

Biden and former Presidents Obama, Clinton and Bush to travel to sites of 9/11 attacks

From CNN's DJ Judd

President Joe Biden pauses as he speaks from the White House on September 9.
President Joe Biden pauses as he speaks from the White House on September 9. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to all three sites of the 9/11 terrorist attacks today, marking the 20th anniversary of the deadly day, according to the White House.

The President and first lady will visit New York City, Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff will travel to Shanksville, the site of the United Flight 93 crash, for a separate event, before joining the President and first lady at the Pentagon.

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama will attend the remembrance ceremony in New York, an Obama spokesperson tells CNN.

Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush will also travel to Shanksville. The George W. Bush Presidential Center announced the 43rd President would deliver keynote remarks in a ceremony open to the families of those killed on United Flight 93 and invited guests.

Former president Bill Clinton and former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton will attend the 9/11 remembrance ceremony in New York City on Saturday, according to each Clinton's spokesperson.

CNN's Dan Merica contributed to this post.  