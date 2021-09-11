Nykiah Morgan. (CNN)

Twenty years after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Dorothy Morgan's remains were officially identified by DNA testing.

Morgan, of Hempstead, New York, was working as an insurance broker in the North Tower on Sept. 11. She became the 1,646th victim who died in the World Trade Center that day to be identified.

Her daughter described the experience to CNN's Anderson Cooper on Thursday:

"Oh my goodness, it has been an emotional roller coaster. First you have somewhat of a calm and then you get news like this, and then it's all over again. You're in shock. ... you're crying. It is just all over the place. All over the place," Nykiah Morgan said.

She told Cooper that it took her "years" to finally accept that her mother was killed that day.

She would tell herself: "My mom was out there. She was out there, maybe had amnesia and then was released from the hospital. I had a whole story in my head. And she was out there living life, happy."

Morgan said she has never been to the World Trade Center site, and will go for the first time today to read out her mother's name.

"This is the time to honor my mother and to say her name aloud. So I'm going to do it," she said.

She said that she's having trouble processing her feelings at this time.

"What's making me deal with it is having to go through the process of obtaining the remains ... [and] I have not begun that process, because I feel like that is what makes it real," she said.

"Especially now dealing with the 20th anniversary and having to deal with that as well, I think I've got to put that off because of that. It would be final for me, and I don't know if I'm ready for that," she added.

The remains of more than 1,100 victims — about 40% of those who died there — have not been identified, according to the New York City medical examiner's office.

Watch: