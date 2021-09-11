Biden attends wreath-laying ceremony at National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial
From CNN’s DJ Judd
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden are in attendance for the wreath-laying ceremony at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial this afternoon.
Also at the ceremony are Vice President Kamala Harris, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
46 min ago
Panetta on Bush's domestic terrorism remarks: "A terrorist is a terrorist," whether in US or abroad
Former Secretary of Defense and CIA Director Leon Panetta said he's glad that former President Bush called out domestic terrorism in his speech at the Flight 93 memorial today.
“I think just as 9/11 was a wake-up call to foreign terrorism and the threat from foreign terrorism, I think Jan. 6 was wake-up call for domestic terrorism. And the reality is that a terrorist is a terrorist, whether that terrorist is abroad or whether that terrorist is here at home. And this country has to recognize that we have a responsibility to protect ourselves from attacks from terrorists, whether they’re here or whether they’re in Afghanistan or elsewhere,” Panetta told CNN.
He also said said President Biden should "focus on the future" regarding Afghanistan.
"I really think it is important for President Biden to move on. He made a decision, whether you agree or disagree with the decision, he made it. I think what's important now is for the President to focus on the future and how is this country going to make sure that 9/11 never happens again,and that we will protect our country from terrorists abroad and terrorists here at home. I think that's the key message he has to send to the American people," Panetta said.
California Rep. Lee says the tragedies of 9/11 "still echo in our hearts"
From CNN's Dan Merica
Rep. Barbara Lee, the only member of Congress to vote against the authorization for the use of force in Afghanistan following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, acknowledged the anniversary in remarks and compared the unified response to the terrorist attack to the need to unite in the face of the pandemic.
“Today is a day of reflection. You know, the tragedies of Sept. 11 attacks and all our country has been through over the past 20 years still echo in our hearts,” Lee said in Oakland, California, today. “... As we honor the memories of those whose lives we have lost in 9/11, we have to remember, as we did then, we worked together through those tragedies."
"Now we are working together through this tragedy of the pandemic, of the inequities that we have within our system, and that means we have to make sure that we continue to work to beat back this recall and make sure that Gavin Newsom continues to be our governor, because he has fought to hard, so hard to close these inequities, to unify this state," Lee said.
1 hr 35 min ago
Twin sisters fled Wall Street holding hands on 9/11
From CNN's Christina Zdanowicz and Deblina Chakraborty
Ivilina Popova and her twin sister, Elmira, came to the US from Bulgaria in 1991. After working at universities in different cities, they left academia so they could be together. The pair moved to New Jersey, Ivilina said, and landed jobs on Wall Street. When the second plane hit the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, she said she felt numb and as though darkness took over as she fled with her sister.
Biden offers praise for Bush's remarks, expresses hope the US can "demonstrate that democracies can work"
From CNN's DJ Judd
President Biden spoke briefly with reporters Saturday while visiting the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department, where he reflected on the day's events.
“It’s a tough day for him and everyone who’s lost somebody—and I know you’ve heard me say it before, and I’ll probably get criticized for saying it again, but these memorials are really important,” Biden said. “But they’re also incredibly difficult for the people affected by them, because it brings back the moment they got the phone call, it brings back the instant they got the news, no matter how years go by.”
The President spoke about a friend of his from Delaware, who lost a son on 9/11, acknowledging he, “like a lot of people, is probably having a tough day today.”
Biden also offered praise for a group of passengers on board United Flight 93, who seized control of the cockpit and redirected the plane to an empty field in Pennsylvania, marveling, “Talk about genuine heroism."
“Even though you knew they were probably going to do something and you’d lose anyway, it’s one thing to say, I know I should step up, it’s another thing to do it. That’s genuine heroism,” Biden said.
The president also offered praise for former President George W. Bush’s remarks earlier at the Flight 93 Memorial.
“I thought President Bush made a really good speech today, a genuinely good speech, about who we are, we’re not—the core of who we are is not divided, it’s just this notion of, I don’t know how to explain it,” Biden said.
2 hr 33 min ago
After 9/11, this Muslim American knew life would never be the same again
From CNN's Christina Zdanowicz and Deblina Chakraborty
Sept. 11, 2001, was a wakeup call, said Sadia Sheikh, who moved to the US in 1978 from Pakistan. When she turned on the TV that morning, what she saw on the screen hit her hard. At that moment, as a Muslim American, she said she knew her life would never be the same again.
Flight 93 widow says husband's last words to her were "don't worry, we're going to do something"
Deena Burnett Bailey, the wife of a Flight 93 victim, said this year's Sept. 11 anniversary is different for her — not because it's been 20 years since the attack but because her daughters are all now grown adults.
"Even though that's a very big milestone, for me, this is the first year all of my girls are educated, out of school and are grown, working, living on their own, living out of state. As a mom who was so incredibly concerned 20 years ago about how I was going to raise these three babies on my own financially, emotionally, mentally, how I was going to do that, this is really the first anniversary in which I have been able to say I did it. I did it," she told CNN.
"And so to be able to come back to Shanksville, to bring them, to show them where it all happened and to be able to share that experience with my adult daughters ... it brought us full circle," she said.
This is the first time all three of her daughters have gone to the memorial, she said. Her twin daughters were 5 and her younger daughter was 3 when her husband, Tom Burnett, was killed.
"This is really our chance to say we can put closure, kind of an end cap on the past 20 years because I was able to raise the girls the way that Tom and I wanted them raised," she said.
On Sept. 11, 2001, they talked to each other at least three times while he was on the plane, she said.
"He started sharing the information I was giving him to the people around him. He just sounded very matter-of-fact, like he was just gathering the information and trying to sort it out," she said.
"He called again a third time and he told me that he put a plan together to take back the airplane. They were waiting until they were over a rural area to take back the cockpit. He said not to worry," she said.
"He was a little concerned in the last phone call but he also was very confident, he was very capable. He seemed that he was very, very much in charge of the situation and going to make a difference. I believed him when he said everything would be OK. Then his final words to me were 'don't worry, we're going to do something.' He hung up the phone, they went up the aisle and into the cockpit," she said.
2 hr 59 min ago
2 hr 3 min ago
Trump visits NYPD precinct in midtown Manhattan
From CNN's Elizabeth Joseph
On the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, former President Trump visited the New York City Police Department’s 17th precinct in Manhattan’s Midtown East neighborhood.
“It’s a sad day, a very sad day for a lot of reasons, and we just added to that reason last week,” he said, referencing the current administration’s “disappointing” pullout of US troops Afghanistan.
Trump issued multiple statements attacking President Biden Saturday, and unlike Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, Trump was not in attendance at the National September 11th Memorial in Manhattan.