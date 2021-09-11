CNN will air 9/11 special "Shine A Light" tonight

The Tribute In Light shines into the sky from Lower Manhattan during a test on September 07, 2021 as seen from the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

As part of the 20-year remembrance of 9/11, CNN will air "Shine A Light," hosted by anchor and chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper.

The one-hour event will pay tribute to the nearly 3,000 people who were killed in the 9/11 attacks, their families, survivors, rescue and recovery workers and volunteers, and those in the military.

The program will feature discussions with young adults who were affected by the events of 9/11 and its aftermath.

The event will also include musical performances by Brad Paisley, Common, H.E.R., and Maroon 5 and appearances by Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio and Eli Manning.

"Shine A Light" will air on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español at 8 p.m. ET.