Live Updates

Rishi Sunak set to become UK prime minister

By Rob Picheta, CNN
Updated 4:26 AM EDT, Tue October 25, 2022
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Conservative leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak speaks during the final Tory leadership hustings at Wembley Arena on August 31, 2022 in London, England. Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss and former Chancellor Rishi Sunak are vying to become the new leader of the Conservative Party and the UK's next Prime Minister. The winner of the contest will be announced on Monday. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Who is Britain's next prime minister?
03:02 - Source: CNN

What we're covering here

  • Rishi Sunak will become Britain’s third prime minister in seven weeks on Tuesday, after winning the latest Conservative leadership contest.
  • Sunak will meet King Charles III to accept the role, after outgoing prime minister Liz Truss has met the monarch to offer her resignation.
  • The ultra-rich ex-banker is the first person of color to lead the UK. He takes over after Truss’s shambolic 50-day tenure which shook Britain’s economy.
  • Sunak, who lost the summer leadership race, will lead a divided party and will immediately face demands to call and election and seek his own mandate.
2 Posts

What are we expecting today?

Rishi Sunak (L) and Liz Truss.
Rishi Sunak (L) and Liz Truss.
Getty Images

Tuesday marks the first time that King Charles III will appoint a prime minister. His mother, Queen Elizabeth II, saw 15 leaders serve during her 70-year-reign; Charles is already welcoming his second in less than seven weeks.

Here’s a rundown of what we’re expecting today:

  • Liz Truss will chair her final Cabinet meeting at 9 a.m. (4 a.m. ET), where she will likely thank ministers for their brief stints in her government.
  • Truss is expected to give a speech outside Downing Street at 10:15 a.m.
  • Immediately afterwards, the outgoing leader will travel to Buckingham Palace to formally resign to King Charles.
  • Then, Rishi Sunak will meet with the monarch and accept his request to form a government. This is the moment that Sunak becomes prime minister.
  • At about 11:35 a.m., Sunak will make his first speech outside Downing Street.

Rishi Sunak: Britain's latest Prime Minister

From CNN's Rob Picheta in London
Rishi Sunak (C) waves after winning the Conservative Party leadership contest at the Conservative party Headquarters in London, on October 24.
Rishi Sunak (C) waves after winning the Conservative Party leadership contest at the Conservative party Headquarters in London, on October 24.
Aberto Pezzali/AP

Andy Warhol once said that, in the future, everyone will be famous for 15 minutes.

Perhaps he should have predicted that everyone will get to lead the Conservative Party for two months.

Rishi Sunak won Monday’s latest leadership contest seven weeks after losing the previous one to Liz Truss, and on Tuesday he will succeed Truss, become the first person of color to lead Britain.

It’s a screeching about-turn even for the UK’s whirlwind political scene. And it demonstrates the chaotic battle for control at the top of Britain’s ruling party as much as Sunak’s own rapid rise to the pinnacle of politics.

But appointing a new leader became a necessity after Truss’s disastrous term tanked the markets and forced her out of office in record time. Her tenure will end on Tuesday morning, the 50th day of her shambolic stint in office.

Sunak will follow Truss, Boris Johnson, Theresa May as post-Brexit PMs who wrangled for authority in a divided party after David Cameron quit in the wake of the 2016 referendum.

And he will need to address a swelling cost-of-living crisis that has left British families struggling to pay the bills, while also managing a war in Europe and seeking to salvage Britain’s global reputation.

Those tasks and many more begin later on Tuesday, when King Charles III appoints a Prime Minister for the first time and fires the starting gun on Sunak’s tenure.