Rishi Sunak leads race to be UK’s next prime minister

Allies of Boris Johnson, who resigned in disgrace after months of scandal wrecked his reputation, started clamoring for his return in the wake of Liz Truss’s resignation last week, and the ex-PM flew back from a Caribbean holiday to court favor among his colleagues.

But that effort backfired. Johnson backed out of the contest on Sunday evening, after a weekend of reported meetings with the other contestants.

In a characteristically hubristic statement, Johnson claimed he had enough support to run and insisted there was “a very good chance” he would win the competition. But he said he had concluded that running “would simply not be the right thing to do,” because he wouldn’t be able to govern effectively without the support of a majority of MPs.

Whether those claims are accurate is unclear. Johnson’s earlier claim that he had 100 MPs behind him was met with skepticism from Sunak’s supporters, given Johnson’s historically economical relationship with the truth and the fact that only around half that number had publicly backed him.

Either way, it marks a major victory for Sunak. The pair worked together as prime minister and chancellor throughout the pandemic, but became political arch-rivals after Sunak quit Johnson’s government, sparking its downfall. The split within the party between allies of Johnson and Sunak has yet to be mended, leaving the Tories deeply divided as they prepare to welcome a new leader.

While Johnson has some ardent supporters in the party — many of whom believe he is the best electoral campaigner the Conservatives have — his return would likely have brought more chaos to government. Johnson is under investigation by a parliamentary committee over whether he misled Parliament about pandemic-era parties, and he faces being suspended from the Commons if found guilty.

Still, it seems unlikely that Johnson’s anticlimactic withdrawal will mark his final departure from British politics. His statement bore flashes of bitterness at Sunak and Penny Mourdant for failing to “come together in the national interest” — perhaps a coded admission that neither was willing to stand aside for Johnson or offer him a way back into government.

If Sunak becomes leader, he must therefore accept that Boris Johnson’s shadow looms large over his party. By choosing a third different leader since the last general election, the opposition Labour Party will demand that Sunak — or Mourdant — seek a new mandate by calling a fresh national vote. That argument has been boosted by many of Johnson’s supporters, who spent the weekend telling reporters he was the only leadership hopeful with a public mandate.