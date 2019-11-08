UK flooding as parts of England suffer a month's worth of rain in 24 hours

Samantha Ratcliffe-D'Arrigo told CNN she had been shopping at Meadowhall mall with her family since midday and realized at 5 p.m. that they wouldn't be able to leave.

"Six of us were stranded," Ratcliffe-D'Arrigo said.

She said her family bought pajamas from the fast fashion retailer, Primark, and "jumped into action" by buying chargers, food, coffee and tea to last them throughout the night.

Samantha Ratcliffe-D'Arrigo and her family were stuck in the Meadowhall shopping mall because of the flooding. Samantha Ratcliffe-D'Arrigo

Ratcliffe-D'Arrigo added that the family hunkered down in a coffee shop, where they used sofas and footstools to get comfortable.

"It’s an experience we’ll never forget. We’ll laugh about it for years to come," she said.

Ratcliffe-D'Arrigo, who lives in Las Vegas with her husband, says they had traveled to the UK for a family wedding.