UK flooding as parts of England suffer a month's worth of rain in 24 hours

A man cycles through a flooded street in Sheffield, England. Danny Lawson/PA

The UK Environment Agency issued five severe "danger to life" flood warnings in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, on Friday morning after heavy rain.

The Agency issued the warnings along the River Don -- in villages Barnby Dun, Kirk Bramwith, Kirk Sandall, South Bramwith and the Willow Bridge caravan site.

The Agency said river levels have risen as a result of the persistent heavy rainfall overnight, and that a multi-agency response is underway.

Doncaster council has advised residents in these areas via Twitter to evacuate their homes immediately.

Train operator Northern also warned passengers not to travel through Yorkshire -- particularly around the city of Sheffield. Several rail lines have been blocked due to flooding, leaving thousands of commuters struggling to get to work on Friday morning.

In a statement Northern warned that “despite improving weather in many areas this morning, there remains potential for disruption to services throughout the day on Friday and, possibly into the weekend.”

The video below, posted by Sam Ramos-Pears and supplied to CNN shows the very real dangers of driving through flooded water: