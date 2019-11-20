Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn face election debate fallout

Broadcaster ITV said its Tuesday election debate was watched on average by 6.7 million people throughout the program.

At its peak, 7.3 million people tuned in to watch the debate, the spokesperson added.

For comparison, 24.3 million people tuned in to watch England lose the soccer World Cup semi-final to Croatia in 2018, according to ITV's data.

The UK's most watched program of 2017 was Blue Planet II, with more than 14 million viewers.

It seems British TV audiences prefer soccer and the calming voice of David Attenborough to politics.