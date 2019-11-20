Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn face election debate fallout
6.7 million people watched the debate, says ITV
Broadcaster ITV said its Tuesday election debate was watched on average by 6.7 million people throughout the program.
At its peak, 7.3 million people tuned in to watch the debate, the spokesperson added.
For comparison, 24.3 million people tuned in to watch England lose the soccer World Cup semi-final to Croatia in 2018, according to ITV's data.
The UK's most watched program of 2017 was Blue Planet II, with more than 14 million viewers.
It seems British TV audiences prefer soccer and the calming voice of David Attenborough to politics.
Electoral Commission calls for campaign "transparency"
The UK Electoral Commission, the independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance in the UK, has issued a statement in the wake of the Conservatives' Twitter rebranding, calling for campaign "transparency."
A spokesperson for the commission said:
"Voters are entitled to transparency and integrity from campaigners in the lead up to an election, so they have the information they need to decide for themselves how to vote.
The Electoral Commission seeks to deliver transparency to the public through the political finance rules; while we do not have a role in regulating election campaign content, we repeat our call to all campaigners to undertake their vital role responsibly and to support campaigning transparency."
Dominic Raab defends Tory rebranding stunt
UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab defended the decision by Conservative Party Press Office to rebrand itself as "factcheckUK" during last night's leaders' debate, rejecting criticism that the move was designed to mislead voters.
"No one who looked at it for more than a split second would have been fooled," Raab told the BBC on Wednesday morning. He said the Conservative Party "needs "to test some of the nonsense Labour" is saying.
"No one gives a toss about the social media cut and thrust, they care about the substance of the issues," he added.
Newspapers can't agree on the winner
Wednesday's editions of most British newspapers are leading with analysis of the leaders' debate.
The agreement mostly ends there though. The verdict on who emerged as the winner from the battle appears simply dictated by each paper's editorial stance.
The Daily Mirror, a left-leaning tabloid, says Boris Johnson was "a laughing stock" in the first televised debate, referring to the audience's laughter after the Prime Minister said the truth matters. The paper comes down firmly on the side of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, giving him a 7/10 rating and Johnson only 4/10.
Conversely, the Daily Mail's front page describes Corbyn's performance as "laughable," judging him to have "floundered" nine times on whether he wants the UK to remain in the European Union.
The Guardian leads with the positions the party leaders wanted to stake out: Johnson was all Brexit, while Corbyn largely focused on the National Health Service, the NHS.
The Financial Times believes Johnson "survived" the "high-stakes televised duel", commenting that Corbyn did not get the "breakthrough" he wanted.
Johnson and Corbyn need to get better at politics
If last night's ITV debate it was supposed to answer questions about where this unpredictable election campaign is going to end up, it didn't.
For Boris Johnson, the aim was simple: drive home his campaign slogan of "Get Brexit Done" and show the nation that his Conservative Party will finally end three years of uncertainty.
For Corbyn, the job was more complicated. His Labour Party's formal Brexit policy is to negotiate a new deal with the EU, and then put that to the public in a second referendum -- Corbyn's deal or Remain. Corbyn has said that he would be neutral in the campaign.
Read the full analysis here.
Tories' fake fact check Twitter account sparks anger
The Conservative Party is facing criticism for rebranding its press office's Twitter account as "factcheckUK" for the duration of last night's leaders' debate.
Though the Twitter handle remained @CCHQPress, the name and images on the page were switched to a purple background with a checkmark symbol.
The account then issued "fact checks" of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's statements during the debate.
Full Fact, an actual factchecking organization, condemned the move as "inappropriate and misleading."
A Twitter spokesperson warned that "any further attempts to mislead people by editing verified profile information -- in a manner seen during the UK Election Debate -- will result in decisive corrective action."
The Conservative party has been accused of using misleading content before.
Earlier in November, it posted an edited clip of an interview from the television show Good Morning Britain, that appeared to show Labour's Brexit spokesperson Keir Starmer faltering for words and unable to answer a question from the show's host Piers Morgan.
In reality, Starmer answered the question immediately in the live interview. The Conservative Party did not respond to CNN's request for an explanation.
The morning after the night before
It featured a handshake, but there wasn't much cordiality in last night's election debate between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn.
The debate was tight, and saw Johnson repeatedly bring up his Brexit plan -- a tactic that wore on the audience but highlighted the differences between his approach and that of the Labour Party, who want to focus on wider issues.
But Corbyn landed some strong soundbites too, attacking Johnson's plans for the UK's National Health Service and the Conservatives' record of austerity.
Now, it's time for the fallout. Both parties are, inevitably, claiming success -- but the event marked just the first in a series of vital showdowns as Britain's election campaign enters its final weeks.