Jeremy Corbyn launches Labour's election manifesto
Corbyn to channel FDR in launch speech
Jeremy Corbyn will pitch himself as Britain's answer to Franklin D. Roosevelt in his manifesto launch speech later, asking people to judge his policies by how much the rich dislike them.
Seeking to liken his party's policies to Roosevelt's New Deal program of social reforms during the Great Depression, Corbyn will tell a crowd in Birmingham: "This is a manifesto of hope. A manifesto that will bring real change. A manifesto full of popular policies that the political establishment has blocked for a generation."
"The US president who led his country out of the Great Depression, President Franklin Roosevelt, had to take on the rich and powerful in America to do it. That’s why he said: 'They are unanimous in their hate for me, and I welcome their hatred,'" Corbyn will add, according to excerpts of his speech already released to the media.
“He knew that when you’re serious about real change, those who profit from a rigged system, who squirrel away the wealth created by millions of people, won’t give up without a fight. So I accept the implacable opposition and hostility of the rich and powerful is inevitable," Corbyn will add.
The Labour leader's confrontational tone against Britain's wealthiest has already become a hallmark of his campaign, and the wartime US President is a natural role model for Corbyn to seek to compare himself; FDR's ambitious reforms included a swathe of tougher banking regulations alongside spending boosts and public work projects.
Here's a few more key lines from Corbyn's speech, expected in around an hour:
“If the bankers, billionaires and the establishment thought we represented politics as usual, that we could be bought off, that nothing was really going to change, they wouldn’t attack us so ferociously. Why bother?
"But they know we mean what we say. They know we will deliver our plans, which is why they want to stop us being elected."
Labour promises £75 billion "housing revolution"
A focal point of the party's manifesto is a plan to build more than 100,000 new homes. The £75 billion ($97bn) plan will take up half of the party's so-called Social Transformation Fund.
Here's what the part is promising:
- Labour says it will build 100,000 council homes a year by the end of 2024.
- Another 50,000 "genuinely affordable" homes a year through housing associations.
- A new definition of affordable housing, based on local incomes and including social rent.
Britain's housing crisis has been tackled by countless leaders and prime ministerial hopefuls since World War II, but an analysis by the National Housing Federation in September found that it still affects more than 8 million people in the UK.
"Housing should be for the many, not a speculation opportunity for dodgy landlords and the wealthy few," Jeremy Corbyn said in a press release.
“I am determined to create a society where working class communities and young people have access to affordable, good quality council and social homes. Everyone knows someone affected by the housing crisis. Labour is offering real change to fix it.”
Jeremy Corbyn to unveil Labour's "radical, hopeful" manifesto
There are exactly three weeks until Britain's monumental general election takes place.
Today, the spotlight is on Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party. It'll be unveiling its manifesto from 10 a.m. (5 a.m. ET), which the party is calling "the most radical, hopeful, people-focused plan in modern times."
Expect a swathe of climate pledges, an already-announced council house building program and a number of other domestic programs.
In 2017, Labour's bold manifesto launch marked the turning point in the campaign, helping Corbyn close a monumental gap in opinion polls to a whisker by polling day.
He'll need a similar result this time -- his party are trailing Boris Johnson's Conservatives with 21 days to go.