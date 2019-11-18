UK election: Johnson and Corbyn make business pitches ahead of TV debate

We'll be hearing from Boris Johnson, Jeremy Corbyn and Jo Swinson at the CBI conference later, with each also expected to face questions.

Boris Johnson is first up at 10:40 a.m. (5:40 a.m. ET), followed by Jeremy Corbyn at 11.15 a.m. and Jo Swinson at 2:25 p.m.

Labour are expected to defend their nationalization program, which includes a plan to make broadband free for every home and business in the country. Johnson, meanwhile, will have to address business concerns about a hard Brexit, which has fueled uncertainty for over three years.