UK election: Johnson and Corbyn make business pitches ahead of TV debate
Here's when the three major party leaders will be speaking
We'll be hearing from Boris Johnson, Jeremy Corbyn and Jo Swinson at the CBI conference later, with each also expected to face questions.
Boris Johnson is first up at 10:40 a.m. (5:40 a.m. ET), followed by Jeremy Corbyn at 11.15 a.m. and Jo Swinson at 2:25 p.m.
Labour are expected to defend their nationalization program, which includes a plan to make broadband free for every home and business in the country. Johnson, meanwhile, will have to address business concerns about a hard Brexit, which has fueled uncertainty for over three years.
24 days until a pivotal election
Good morning from London, where CNN will be covering every twist, turn and gaffe of Britain's general election campaign until polling day on December 12.
Brits are heading to the polls after Boris Johnson called for an early election last month, having found himself unable to secure the UK's withdrawal from the European Union.
He's enjoying a healthy lead in opinion polls, but Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party and the anti-Brexit Liberal Democrats are hoping to close the gap over the next three weeks.
This week will be crucial; a packed schedule will see a TV debate and the publication of some of the parties' manifestos.
But first, Johnson, Corbyn and Jo Swinson of the Liberal Democrats will be speaking to business leaders at Monday's annual Confederation of British Industry conference, with each leader also expected to take questions.