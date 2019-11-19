Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn prep for crucial election debate
NHS takes center stage in the campaign
The election campaign focus has turned to the UK's National Health Service, the much-loved NHS.
The NHS Confederation, the body that speaks on behalf of the organizations that provide NHS services, released a damning report Tuesday. It warned the incoming government that the NHS is facing an "unprecedented demand" for healthcare.
The confederation said that nine in 10 health leaders said that "understaffing was putting patient safety and care at risk."
The publicly-funded healthcare system is likely to be a key election topic.
While the opposition Labour Party is emphasizing a current staffing crisis, and blaming the Conservatives for undermining the NHS through years of cuts and reforms, the Conservatives are stressing planned extra funding for the service.
What to know about the UK election debate
The first game-changing moment of the 2019 UK general election could come on Tuesday evening, as millions of Brits tune into the first televised debate of the campaign.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will go head to head in the ITV event, the first in an extensive schedule of televised showdowns between now and polling day.
It marks an opportunity for Corbyn, currently trailing Johnson in opinion polls, to claw back the gap between him and his rival.
But the event won't feature Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson, whose party has taken legal action against the broadcaster over the snub.
Get your popcorn ready: It's debate day
Good morning from London.
After several days of feisty campaigning, Jeremy Corbyn and Boris Johnson finally get to face each other in a head-to-head debate on Tuesday evening.
It could prove a pivotal moment in this year's election campaign, with each party eager to deliver a killer line in front of millions of viewers -- and desperate to avoid a game-changing slip-up.
Ahead of the debate at 8 p.m. (3 p.m. ET), the major parties are taking each other's economic plans to task -- and there's plenty of speculation abound about what will be in their manifestos when they're revealed later this week.
