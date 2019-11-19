Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn prep for crucial election debate

The election campaign focus has turned to the UK's National Health Service, the much-loved NHS.

The NHS Confederation, the body that speaks on behalf of the organizations that provide NHS services, released a damning report Tuesday. It warned the incoming government that the NHS is facing an "unprecedented demand" for healthcare.

The confederation said that nine in 10 health leaders said that "understaffing was putting patient safety and care at risk."

The publicly-funded healthcare system is likely to be a key election topic.

While the opposition Labour Party is emphasizing a current staffing crisis, and blaming the Conservatives for undermining the NHS through years of cuts and reforms, the Conservatives are stressing planned extra funding for the service.