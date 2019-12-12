UK election 2019 underway as voters head to the polls
Strict reporting restrictions means you won't hear much about frantic last-minute campaigning
As millions of voters leave their homes and trudge towards polling stations on a cold December day, don't expect to hear about any frantic last-minute campaigning from parties. In fact, election news will be eerily quiet thanks to strict rules about what broadcasters can and cannot say today.
The most you'll hear or see of the candidates vying to become Britain's next Prime Minister is when they cast their votes after several weeks of intense campaigning.
It's all part of a blanket ban placed on TV and radio outlets -- forbidding them from reporting on campaign issues, opinion polls, political statements and candidates between the start of voting at 7 a.m. (2 a.m. ET) and the close at 10 p.m. (5 p.m. ET).
The restrictions are unheard of in the United States, where candidates continue to campaign on election day, as they try to drive as many voters to the polls as possible.
The UK's Office of Communications (Ofcom) enforces the regulations, which are designed to ensure political coverage is impartial and to prevent the media from influencing voters on the polling day.
The regulations in practice mean that any content that could be reasonably seen by a viewer or web user in the country should avoid direct discussion about candidates, issues or poll numbers. Content that was published before polling day does not need to be removed, however broadcasters must be careful not to infringe on the regulations with any new content.
Even though the rules are imposed within the UK, international broadcasters (such as CNN), also have to avoid breaking the rules.
Today journalists are banned from speculating about the outcome of the election and are prohibited from interviewing voters at polling stations to ask how they voted. Any outlet operating in the UK seen to be attempting to shape the outcome of the election can be fined -- and their editors could even face imprisonment.
The regulations, however, are less strict for newspapers and online news sites. Newspapers often publish publish an array of content prohibited for broadcast, from last-minute polls, commentary and positive or negative articles about candidates and parties. Election content and ideological appeals to voters are also often plastered across front pages.
But, the stiff rules don't mean election day fun is banned entirely. Today you're likely to see a lot of posts across Twitter and Instagram as Brits play up to their stereotypes of adoring dogs; using the hashtag #DogsAtPollingStations while showing off their pooches at the polls.
It's only been a short while since polls opened at 7 a.m. (2 a.m. ET) -- where it is still dark across the country -- and photos are already being shared.
What's happening on Thursday and Friday
Here's how the timetable looks for the next few hours.
7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (2 a.m. ET to 5 p.m. ET): Polls are open. Brits across the country are heading to their local polling stations, which have been set up in churches, schools, village halls and even pubs.
Boris Johnson, Jeremy Corbyn and the other party leaders will be expected to make an appearance at their polling stations, casting their votes in front of crowds of photographers.
10 p.m.: Polls shut and the results of the exit poll are announced. This is a huge endeavour which sees pollsters visit every seat in the country, where they ask voters to re-create their vote, in secret, after leaving the polling station. From the results, a picture of how many seats each party has won is pieced together.
Exit polls are usually very accurate, but there have been occasions in which they've been wrong -- as politicians on the forecasted losing side will no doubt remind us.
11 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday: The first actual results come in, and we'll be able to piece together our first clues as to how the parties are doing.
1 a.m. to 5 a.m.: Results flood in across the country. By the time the sun comes up we should know which party has won, or if we're heading for a hung Parliament where no group can gain a majority.
The arguing is over. Polls are open in Britain's general election
Three years of infighting, six weeks of campaigning -- and now, British voters have a few hours to make their voices heard on the future of their country.
People are casting ballots across the UK in a pivotal general election, called by Prime Minister Boris Johnson after he lost his majority in Parliament.
Johnson, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and the heads of all the other parties will make their own appearances at local polling stations before hunkering down to watch the results tonight.
Polls close at 10 p.m. (5 p.m. ET). The moment they do, an exit poll from British broadcasters will give us an indication of how things have gone. Then the counting begins, with results flooding in during the early hours.
By sunrise, we should know who Britain's Prime Minister is -- and the path forward for a fractured country will become clearer.