Boris Johnson (L) and opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn.
UK election 2019 underway as voters head to the polls
What's happening on Thursday and Friday
Here's how the timetable looks for the next few hours.
7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (2 a.m. ET to 5 p.m. ET): Polls are open. Brits across the country are heading to their local polling stations, which have been set up in churches, schools, village halls and even pubs.
Boris Johnson, Jeremy Corbyn and the other party leaders will be expected to make an appearance at their polling stations, casting their votes in front of crowds of photographers.
10 p.m.: Polls shut and the results of the exit poll are announced. This is a huge endeavour which sees pollsters visit every seat in the country, where they ask voters to re-create their vote, in secret, after leaving the polling station. From the results, a picture of how many seats each party has won is pieced together.
Exit polls are usually very accurate, but there have been occasions in which they've been wrong -- as politicians on the forecasted losing side will no doubt remind us.
11 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday: The first actual results come in, and we'll be able to piece together our first clues as to how the parties are doing.
1 a.m. to 5 a.m.: Results flood in across the country. By the time the sun comes up we should know which party has won, or if we're heading for a hung Parliament where no group can gain a majority.
The arguing is over. Polls are open in Britain's general election
Three years of infighting, six weeks of campaigning -- and now, British voters have a few hours to make their voices heard on the future of their country.
People are casting ballots across the UK in a pivotal general election, called by Prime Minister Boris Johnson after he lost his majority in Parliament.
Johnson, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and the heads of all the other parties will make their own appearances at local polling stations before hunkering down to watch the results tonight.
Polls close at 10 p.m. (5 p.m. ET). The moment they do, an exit poll from British broadcasters will give us an indication of how things have gone. Then the counting begins, with results flooding in during the early hours.
By sunrise, we should know who Britain's Prime Minister is -- and the path forward for a fractured country will become clearer.