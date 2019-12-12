The results of the 2017 election are projected onto the BBC's headquarters in London.

Here's how the timetable looks for the next few hours.

7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (2 a.m. ET to 5 p.m. ET): Polls are open. Brits across the country are heading to their local polling stations, which have been set up in churches, schools, village halls and even pubs.

Boris Johnson, Jeremy Corbyn and the other party leaders will be expected to make an appearance at their polling stations, casting their votes in front of crowds of photographers.

10 p.m.: Polls shut and the results of the exit poll are announced. This is a huge endeavour which sees pollsters visit every seat in the country, where they ask voters to re-create their vote, in secret, after leaving the polling station. From the results, a picture of how many seats each party has won is pieced together.

Exit polls are usually very accurate, but there have been occasions in which they've been wrong -- as politicians on the forecasted losing side will no doubt remind us.

11 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday: The first actual results come in, and we'll be able to piece together our first clues as to how the parties are doing.

1 a.m. to 5 a.m.: Results flood in across the country. By the time the sun comes up we should know which party has won, or if we're heading for a hung Parliament where no group can gain a majority.