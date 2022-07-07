"Them's the breaks," Johnson says

While Johnson expressed sadness about his resignation, he told the nation in a televised speech that "them's the breaks."
He added: "Above all, I want to thank you, the British public, for the immense privilege that you have given me. And I want you to know that from now on, until the new prime minister is in place, your interests will be served and the government of the country will be carried on."
22 min ago
"No one is remotely indispensable" in politics, Boris Johnson says
As he announced his resignation, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the nature of politics is that "no one is remotely indispensable."
"As we've seen at Westminster, the herd instinct is powerful — when the herd moves, it moves. And my friends, in politics, no one is remotely indispensable," he said Thursday. "And our brilliant and Darwinian system will produce another leader, equally committed to taking this country forward through tough times."
Johnson said he will support his successor as much as he can. "To that new leader — whoever he or she may be — I say I will give you as much support as I can."
He also addressed the British public, saying he is sad to be leaving the "best job in the world."
"To you, the British public: I know that there will be many people who are relieved and perhaps, quite a few will also be disappointed. And I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world."
WATCH:
19 min ago
Breaking: Boris Johnson resigns
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced his resignation as Conservative party leader following a wave of government resignations.
"It is clearly now the will of the parliamentary Conservative party that there should be a new leader of that party and therefore a new prime minister," he said on Thursday.
"I'd agreed with Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of our backbench MPs, that the process of choosing that new leader should begin now and the timetable will be announced next week."
“And I’ve today appointed a Cabinet to serve, as I will, until a new leader is in place.”
"So I want to say to the millions of people who voted for us in 2019, many of them voted Conservative, for the first time. Thank you for that incredible mandate. The biggest Conservative majority, since 1987," he added.
As recently as last night Johnson said he intended to stay and fight. But the avalanche of resignations from government ministers continued through to Thursday, with letter after letter criticizing the scandal-hit leader and imploring Johnson to step down.
Johnson's departure marks a remarkable downfall for a Prime Minister who was once seen as having political superpowers, with an appeal that transcended traditional party lines. He won a landslide victory in December 2019 on the promise of delivering a Brexit deal and leading the UK to a bright future outside the European Union. But his premiership unraveled in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The most immediate cause of his demise was the fallout from Johnson's botched handling of a scandal surrounding a government official who is alleged to have groped two people at a dinner last week.
But Johnson has faced numerous other scandals that have hit his standing in the polls -- despite his 80-seat landslide general election victory less than three years ago. These include accusations of using donor money inappropriately to pay for a refurbishment of his Downing Street home and ordering MPs to vote in such a way that would protect a colleague who had breached lobbying rules.
1 hr 1 min ago
Happening now: Boris Johnson is about to speak
The podium has now been set up outside Downing Street, where UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is about to make a statement in which he is expected to resign as the leader of the ruling Conservative party.
He may stay on as caretaker Prime Minister until a new successor is picked by his party.
Johnson's premiership has been marred by a series of scandals since his landslide victory in 2019. His latest woes erupted last Thursday over former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher, who resigned amid allegations he groped two guests at a private dinner the night before.
What landed Johnson in deeper trouble were the contortions that Downing Street press officers went into trying to explain why Pincher was ever in government in the first place, amid a wave of revelations of his previous conduct.
This week more than 50 members of his government quit, with letter after letter denouncing Johnson and asking him to stand down.
19 min ago
Opposition Labour party will bring a vote of no confidence if Johnson allowed to "cling on"
Opposition Labour party leader Keir Starmer told Sky News that his party will bring forward a vote of confidence in Boris Johnson if the Conservatives allow him to "cling on" to power.
Johnson is expected to remain as a caretaker prime minister until a new Conservative leader is picked.
But Starmer said the Conservatives "can't inflict him on the country for the next few months. If they don't get rid of him, we will bring that vote of no confidence in the national interest because we can't go on with this broken government, led by this discredited Prime Minister."
1 hr 25 min ago
UK stocks and pound gain amid Johnson resignation news
From CNN's Robert North
UK stocks are higher in response to news that Boris Johnson will resign. The FTSE 100 was trading up just over 1% in the opening hours of trade. The British pound had also gained slightly, trading 0.75% higher at 1.20 against the dollar, recovering slightly from two-year lows hit earlier this week.
The British economy still faces serious challenges as it tackles high inflation, slowing growth and a cost of living crisis.
Walid Koudmani, chief market analyst at broker XTB, wrote in a note to clients: "Make no mistake however, the [pound] remains severely weak due to the dire state of the UK economy which is underperforming its peers, [and] likely to enter into a recession while the Bank of England refuses to hike interest rates aggressively to deal with the escalating inflation."
1 hr 25 min ago
Johnson starts appointing new ministers
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is expected to resign as Conservative Party leader today, has been appointing new cabinet ministers.
Greg Clark was appointed as the new Levelling Up Secretary, replacing Michael Gove who was fired by Johnson on Wednesday, according to Downing Street's Twitter account. James Cleverly was appointed as Secretary of State for Education, it added.
Johnson could remain as a caretaker Prime Minister until a new leader is picked, but critics worry that he may attempt to cling onto office. Many in his party want him to leave today and hand the reins over to another caretaker.
"I know that guy and I'm telling you -- he doesn't think it's over, he's thinking 'there's a war, weird shit happens in a war, play for time play for time, I can still get out of this, I got a mandate, members love me, get to September,'" Johnson's former senior advisor Dominic Cummings said on Twitter.
1 hr 54 min ago
British Foreign Secretary cuts short Indonesia trip
The British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is cutting short her trip to a G20 meeting in Indonesia to return to London, Britain's PA news agency reported on Thursday.
Truss is widely seen as one of the potential contenders for the leader of the Conservative Party.
1 hr 55 min ago
Two more resignations announced
From Manveena Suri in New Delhi and CNN’s Sophie Jeong in Yongin
The British Minister for Nature Recovery and the Domestic Environment Rebecca Pow has announced her resignation from her role in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government.
In her letter posted on Twitter on Thursday, Pow said: “The Party and the good of the country has to come first and I fear under your leadership it has veered too far off course.”
The British Trade Envoy to ASEAN Economic Community, Indonesia, Philippines and Malaysia Richard Graham also announced his resignation on Thursday via Twitter.
“In order therefore to give myself the freedom to say what I feel with integrity, without compromising the loyalty I owe you as your Trade Envoy, I am therefore, with great regret resigning with immediate effect,” Graham said in his letter to the Prime Minister.