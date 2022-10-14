KHERSON, UKRAINE - OCTOBER 07: A view of the grad rocket firing as counterattack launched by the Ukrainian forces against the Russian forces' attacks continue while Russia-Ukraine war continues in Kherson city, located in Kherson Oblast, Ukraine on October 07, 2022. (Photo by Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

British PM Liz Truss fires finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng

Peter Wilkinson Aditi Sangal
By Rob Picheta, Peter Wilkinson and Aditi Sangal, CNN
Updated 9:14 AM EDT, Fri October 14, 2022
Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Kwasi Kwarteng (R) intridcues Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss (L) as she launches her campaign to become the next Prime Minister on July 14, 2022 in London, England.
Why UK government's budget was so badly received
  • BREAKING: British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng becomes the second-shortest serving chancellor ever after he was fired Friday morning.
  • Embattled UK Prime Minister Liz Truss will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. (9:30 a.m. ET) on Friday as she seeks to calm market turmoil and mutinous lawmakers in her own party.
  • The disastrous financial plan of Truss and Kwarteng derailed UK markets, hit the value of the pound and drawn stern warnings from global economic agencies.
Truss replaces another finance minister in Treasury shake-up

Liz Truss has appointed Edward Argar as Chief Secretary to the Treasury after firing Chris Philp alongside his boss, Kwasi Kwarteng, on Friday.

Argar becomes the number two in the Treasury as Truss installs a new team she hopes will rescue the UK from market turmoil and stabilize her premiership.

BREAKING: Jeremy Hunt appointed Britain's new Chancellor

From CNN's Rob Picheta in London
Jeremy Hunt, a veteran of previous Conservative governments and a supporter of Liz Truss’s opponent during the summer leadership contest, will be Britain’s new chancellor.

Hunt becomes the UK’s fourth finance minister in as many months, after Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked Friday 38 days into the post amid the economic fallout over his mini-budget.

Hunt, who has previously served as foreign secretary and health secretary, backed Rishi Sunak after his own bid for the Tory leadership failed. 

Liz Truss to hold news conference after she fired Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor

Liz Truss will face the media at a news conference at 2:30 p.m. (9:30 a.m. ET), Downing Street has confirmed, after she fired Kwasi Kwarteng as her Chancellor.

Former Bank of England official: Kwarteng firing won't solve economic woes

From CNN's Julia Horowitz

Former Bank of England Deputy Governor Charlie Bean said the firing of finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng was “probably a necessary step, but it’s not sufficient.”

“This is important [given] the politics, but it doesn’t solve the economic question,” Bean told CNN.

Prime Minister Liz Truss must now unveil a new economic package that credibly includes a plan to tackle government debt over the next three to five years, he continued.

Otherwise, the British pound and UK government bonds could experience another selloff. “What the markets want to see is a coherent picture, how it all fits together,” Bean said.

“In the absence of that, you’re going to see sterling and gilts coming under pressure again.” The pound and bonds have regained ground in recent days in anticipation of a government U-turn.

But they remain extremely volatile. Bean said the next finance minister must have “wider support across the Conservative Party, and ideally have some credibility in the parliament and the country more generally.”

Kwarteng confirms he was fired as he publishes letter to Truss

From CNN's Rob Picheta
Kwasi Kwarteng has published his letter to Liz Truss after she fired him as Chancellor on Friday.

“You have asked me to stand aside as your Chancellor. I have accepted,” Kwarteng wrote.

He goes on to defend his widely condemned mini-budget, which created the outrage that ultimately cost him his job.

“As I have said many times in the past weeks, following the status quo was simply not an option,” Kwarteng wrote. He said he would support Truss in advancing the plan from the backbenches – but it remains to be seen whether the Prime Minister will look to salvage any of the politically radioactive agenda they both once espoused.

Truss has thrown Kwarteng under the bus -- but it may not save her own job

Analysis from CNN's Luke McGee in London
Liz Truss has made the toughest decision of her political career and sacked her finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, just weeks after he was appointed to the role.

A senior government official explained to CNN that speculation of the Kwarteng’s future, following the economic fallout from his now-infamous mini-budget three weeks ago, had become a political distraction that didn’t help the country move on.

Whether or not that turns out to be the case remains to be seen.

Kwarteng was much more than a colleague to Truss. The two had become the darlings of the low-tax, free-market Conservative right who saw the resignation of Boris Johnson as a chance to finally install the libertarian, de-regulating government of their dreams.

The government’s tax-cutting mini-budget was as much Truss’s as it was Kwarteng’s. By throwing him under a bus in order to save her premiership, she has also ditched the very economic plan that got her elected as Conservative leader a little over one month ago.

Abandoning her agenda and sacking her ideological ally could lead to Conservative MPs and voters alike wondering: exactly what is the point of Truss?

And Kwarteng, humiliated by one of the biggest rejections from the very free markets he wanted to embrace, is as well-placed as any former cabinet minister now sat on the backbenches, should he want to exact any sort of revenge on the Prime Minister.

Kwasi Kwarteng is second shortest-serving UK chancellor on record

From CNN's Richard Quest 
British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng was fired Friday, which means he was only in the job for 38 days, making him the second shortest-serving UK chancellor on record.

Iain Macleod, who died 30 days after taking the job in 1970, is the shortest-serving UK chancellor. 

How Kwasi Kwarteng's catastrophic mini-budget cost him his job

Kwasi Kwarteng’s first flagship economic policy will also be his last.

It’s a fairly remarkable feat for a government policy to be so catastrophic, but Kwarteng’s dismissal as chancellor – confirmed by Downing Street to CNN in the last few minutes – encapsulates how deeply unpopular and disruptive his “mini-budget” was.

The plan, presented by Kwarteng on September 23, promised huge tax cuts and increased borrowing. It quickly plunged the value of the pound and government bonds over fears that it would further juice inflation at a time when prices are already rising at their fastest rate in about 40 years.

That prompted the Bank of England to warn of a serious risk to UK financial stability and announce three separate interventions to calm a bond market meltdown that put some UK pension funds on the brink of default.

Kwarteng’s plan included a plan to scrap the highest rate of income tax to 40% from 45%, which was later abandoned after public anger. A removal of the cap on bankers’ bonuses also deep fury amid a cost-of-living crisis hitting British families.

The sweeping tax cuts and their impact on markets left the Bank of England struggling to contain a crisis.

Standard & Poor’s and Fitch, meanwhile, downgraded the outlooks on their UK government credit ratings from “stable” to “negative” on concerns over the growing debt burden.

The pound has recovered all its losses but UK government bond yields remain higher than they were before the crash.

Investors are getting excited as Truss mulls U-turn

From CNN's Julia Horowitz

Investors are cheering reports that Prime Minister Liz Truss will reverse key parts of her economic plan and fire Treasury Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng. They’re snapping up UK government bonds, which have been hit hard in recent weeks.

Bryn Jones, head of fixed income at Rathbones, said his team recently bought some longer-term UK government debt — known as gilts — when prices looked cheap. That bet is now paying off. But he warned that the bond market’s huge moves — both up and down — reveal that it’s still not functioning properly.

“The gilt market is doing okay, but we’ll see what happens later today and next week. Things can change quickly,” Jones said. “The volatility tends to suggest there isn’t a huge amount of confidence here.”

Like the rest of the public, investors are waiting to see what the government will say later Friday. Yet for now, they’re celebrating rumors that Truss will change course after her initial plans to slash taxes while boosting borrowing triggered unprecedented market turmoil.

Jones pointed to a classic quote from American political strategist James Carville: “I used to think that if there was reincarnation, I wanted to come back as the president or the pope or as a .400 baseball hitter. But now, I would like to come back as the bond market. You can intimidate everybody.”

Jones added: “That’s basically what the bond market has done. It’s intimidated the government.”

BREAKING: Kwasi Kwarteng fired as Britain's chancellor

From CNN's Luke McGee and Rob Picheta in London
Kwasi Kwarteng was fired as Britain’s chancellor on Friday morning, a senior source inside Downing Street has confirmed to CNN, after it had been determined that speculation over his political future had become a distraction that was not in the country’s interest.

Kwarteng has been fired just weeks into the job, after he and Prime Minister Liz Truss unveiled a disastrous financial plan that tanked UK markets and alarmed global financial agencies.

The move means Truss has ousted one of her closest allies and admitted defeat on the economic vision she touted throughout the summer and in the first weeks of her premiership, after she succeeded Boris Johnson.

Kwarteng was seen as a darling of the Conservative Party’s economic right wing, and he has defended his agenda as the only way to boost Britain’s economy in the long term.

Britain will soon have its fourth chancellor in as many months. But it remains to be seen how much of Kwarteng’s plan Truss will attempt to salvage, and whether the dismissal is enough to save her own premiership.

"Like a wake": the mood in Britain's ruling party is bleak as Truss faces fury from lawmakers

Analysis from CNN's Luke McGee in London
Spare a thought for British Conservative members of parliament. 

The governing party of the United Kingdom thought they had it bad with scandal-stricken Boris Johnson wrecking their poll numbers and turning what was once called the natural party of government into an exploding clown car. 

But having spent an enormous amount of energy removing a reluctant Johnson from office this summer, exhausted MPs say his replacement, Liz Truss – just 37 days into the job – seems hellbent on making the bad situation worse. 

After her mini-budget – which proposed unfunded tax cuts, huge government borrowing and let energy companies off from a windfall tax – sent the pound tumbling and caused all manner of wider economic chaos, they are faced with the grim reality of having a leader they deem to be more damaging than Johnson but will be even harder to replace. 

“Even if you think she’s awful, we can’t replace her this soon,” a former cabinet minister and Truss supporter tells CNN. “I am not optimistic about the future, but we need to try and ride this out and learn from the mistakes.” 

The mistakes in question were, most MPs agree, terrible communications from the government and trying to do too many things too fast, without being adequately funded.

“They committed to huge spending, rightly, to help people with energy bills, then immediately started talking about tax cuts,” a senior Conservative says. As a result, they are not “even getting credit for spending a load of money. When you announce policy like this you have to roll the pitch like mad. Why didn’t they roll the pitch?” 

Truss may be forced into a U-turn on Friday and her chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, is battling to save his job.

Read more about the dire mood in the Conservative Party here.

A political crisis is engulfing Britain. Again.

From CNN's Rob Picheta in London

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: A British prime minister is fighting to save their job after public fury and mutiny on the back benches plunged Downing Street deep into a political crisis of its own making. 

Even by the standards of the tumultuous past decade in Westminster, Liz Truss’s lightning-fast fall into turmoil may take some beating. 

Just five weeks ago Truss was making her first speech as leader, triumphantly pitching a bold economic agenda that she claimed would put Britain on the path to growth. But that plan has instead tanked UK markets and alarmed global financial agencies, sinking public confidence in Truss’s government with it.

Truss will deliver an emergency press conference on Friday, a spokesperson for Downing Street told CNN, as she seeks to save her derailed premiership. Her chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, flew back early from a summit in Washington DC as he fights for his job.

Follow live updates here throughout the day.

