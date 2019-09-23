A woman walks towards the Thomas Cook check-in desks at Manchester Airport on September 22, 2019. Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

The UK government's plan to repatriate 160,000 travelers has been codenamed Operation Matterhorn -- led by the Civil Aviation Authority, the Department for Transport, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, and other British government agencies.

Most of the travelers are booked to return to the UK at some point over the next two weeks, and don't need to return today.

Operation Matterhorn is modelled on the successful repatriation of passengers after the collapse of UK based Monarch Airways. The final cost of that operation to British taxpayers was about 50 million pounds ($62.4 million).

The repatriation effort with Thomas Cook is about twice the size.

The operation is only designed for passengers who were due to return to the UK within the next two weeks. Passengers returning after that date may need to book their own flights home.