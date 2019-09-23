Tour company Thomas Cook collapses, stranding travelers
Travelers who only booked a hotel and no holiday package will have to foot the bill
The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is working to accommodate Thomas Cook travelers who are currently abroad on an “ATOL protected package holiday" -- but travelers who only booked a hotel outside of a holiday package are out of luck.
ATOL (which stands for Air Travel Organiser’s Licence) is a UK financial protection scheme that protects most air package holidays sold by travel businesses that are based in the UK.
If you booked a Thomas Cook package: Travellers on an ATOL-protected holiday should have received an ATOL Certificate either by email or by post.
The CAA statement said the authority would figure out the bill with the hotels directly, and protected travelers should not make payments to their hotel unless instructed otherwise.
If you didn't book a package: Thomas Cook customers that only booked a hotel and no package will not be bailed out by the CAA. ATOL protection only applies to hotels when booked as part of an air-inclusive holiday package.
“Consequently, if you bought a hotel only, this will not be ATOL protected. You should contact your card issuer, bank, or travel insurer for advice on whether you can claim a refund,” the CAA said.
UK authorities are working to help travelers and Thomas Cook employees
The UK tour company Thomas Cook has collapsed -- and government officials are now launching a huge operation to bring back stranded travelers and support laid-off workers.
"The government and UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is working round the clock to help people. Our contingency planning has helped acquire planes from across the world – some from as far away as Malaysia – and we have put hundreds of people in call centers and at airports," said Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.
Shapps warned that there would inevitably be "problems and delays," and asked travelers to be understanding with the operation staff.
Officials are working to accommodate not just the travelers affected, but the company employees.
"This will be a hugely worrying time for employees of Thomas Cook, as well as their customers. Government will do all it can to support them," said Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom.
There is now a helpline offering advice on rights and protections, and the Insolvency Service government agency is preparing for redundancy payment for those who have lost their jobs.
Operation Matterhorn: The UK government's plan to bring 160,000 travelers home
The UK government's plan to repatriate 160,000 travelers has been codenamed Operation Matterhorn -- led by the Civil Aviation Authority, the Department for Transport, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, and other British government agencies.
Most of the travelers are booked to return to the UK at some point over the next two weeks, and don't need to return today.
Operation Matterhorn is modelled on the successful repatriation of passengers after the collapse of UK based Monarch Airways. The final cost of that operation to British taxpayers was about 50 million pounds ($62.4 million).
The repatriation effort with Thomas Cook is about twice the size.
The operation is only designed for passengers who were due to return to the UK within the next two weeks. Passengers returning after that date may need to book their own flights home.
- Repatriation: The UK government and Civil Aviation Authority are working to bring all the stranded passengers back to the UK -- even if they're not UK citizens. However, these repatriation flights will only operate until October 6 -- after then, travelers will need to book their own flights home.
- Not all travelers protected: The repatriation flights are only available for travelers whose trips originated in the UK. Passengers in some locations will have to book their own flights home.
- Holidays canceled: All Thomas Cook trips and flights have been canceled, and travelers who have not yet left for their holidays should not go to the airport. If your trip had ATOL (Air Travel Organiser’s Licence) protection, you can make a claim for a refund -- otherwise, you can try to make a claim from your travel insurer, credit card insurer, or bank.
Shares drop in China's Fosun Tourism after Thomas Cook collapse
The collapse of Thomas Cook, an iconic UK company, is having ripple effects in Asia.
Shares in Chinese firm Fosun Tourism dropped more than 5% in early morning trade in Hong Kong. Fosun Tourism’s parent company, Fosun International, is one of China’s biggest conglomerates -- it owns all-inclusive holiday firm Club Med.
Billionaire founder Guo Guangchang is Thomas Cook’s is the largest stakeholder of Thomas Cook, according to data provider Refinitiv.
How did Thomas Cook collapse?
Thomas Cook had been scrambling over the weekend to avoid collapse after the Royal Bank of Scotland and a range of other banks demanded that Thomas Cook Group PLC find £200 million ($250 million) in funding by this upcoming week.
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab suggested earlier Sunday while speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr that it was unlikely the government would bail out Thomas Cook, saying ministers would not "systematically step in" to save businesses unless there was a "good strategic national interest."
A difficult year: Thomas Cook has been struggling for a while. Since May 2018, shares have fallen by more than 96% amid Brexit uncertainty and intense competition in the tourism sector.
