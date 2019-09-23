Tour company Thomas Cook collapses, stranding travelers
Operation Matterhorn: The UK government's plan to bring 160,000 travelers home
The UK government's plan to repatriate 160,000 travelers has been codenamed Operation Matterhorn -- led by the Civil Aviation Authority, the Department for Transport, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, and other British government agencies.
Most of the travelers are booked to return to the UK at some point over the next two weeks, and don't need to return today.
Operation Matterhorn is modelled on the successful repatriation of passengers after the collapse of UK based Monarch Airways. The final cost of that operation to British taxpayers was about 50 million pounds ($62.4 million).
The repatriation effort with Thomas Cook is about twice the size.
The operation is only designed for passengers who were due to return to the UK within the next two weeks. Passengers returning after that date may need to book their own flights home.
Thomas Cook releases statement on repatriation flights
Thomas Cook has released a statement with more details of its collapse. All companies in the group have ceased trading, all holidays and flights provided by the company have been canceled, and all of its retail shops have closed.
Here are the highlights:
- Repatriation: The UK government and Civil Aviation Authority are working to bring all the stranded passengers back to the UK -- even if they're not UK citizens. However, these repatriation flights will only operate until October 6 -- after then, travelers will need to book their own flights home.
- Not all travelers protected: The repatriation flights are only available for travelers whose trips originated in the UK. Passengers in some locations will have to book their own flights home.
- Holidays canceled: All Thomas Cook trips and flights have been canceled, and travelers who have not yet left for their holidays should not go to the airport. If your trip had ATOL (Air Travel Organiser’s Licence) protection, you can make a claim for a refund -- otherwise, you can try to make a claim from your travel insurer, credit card insurer, or bank.
Shares drop in China's Fosun Tourism after Thomas Cook collapse
The collapse of Thomas Cook, an iconic UK company, is having ripple effects in Asia.
Shares in Chinese firm Fosun Tourism dropped more than 5% in early morning trade in Hong Kong. Fosun Tourism’s parent company, Fosun International, is one of China’s biggest conglomerates -- it owns all-inclusive holiday firm Club Med.
Billionaire founder Guo Guangchang is Thomas Cook’s is the largest stakeholder of Thomas Cook, according to data provider Refinitiv.
How did Thomas Cook collapse?
Thomas Cook had been scrambling over the weekend to avoid collapse after the Royal Bank of Scotland and a range of other banks demanded that Thomas Cook Group PLC find £200 million ($250 million) in funding by this upcoming week.
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab suggested earlier Sunday while speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr that it was unlikely the government would bail out Thomas Cook, saying ministers would not "systematically step in" to save businesses unless there was a "good strategic national interest."
A difficult year: Thomas Cook has been struggling for a while. Since May 2018, shares have fallen by more than 96% amid Brexit uncertainty and intense competition in the tourism sector.
