Downing Street defends decision to not save Thomas Cook

A general view of Number 10 Downing Street's front door. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The UK Government has defended its decision not to save Thomas Cook from liquidation, telling the PA Media news agency that doing so "would not have been a good use of taxpayers' money."

"We would have had to repatriate people later down the line and have lost more money in the process," a Number 10 spokeswoman told the agency.

"It is obviously a very competitive market, and it isn't the Government's role to prop up companies when this sort of issue arises. Our decision was that injecting cash into the situation was not going to make it any better."

The spokeswoman added there were "serious concerns" over bonuses paid to Thomas Cook directors. PA Media reported that questions over the bonuses would form part of the Insolvency Service's investigation into the company's collapse.