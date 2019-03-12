Theresa May's Brexit deal rejected overwhelmingly by UK lawmakersBy Bianca Britton and Eliza Mackintosh, CNN
Analysis by Luke McGee, CNN
Is Brexit going away
Nice try! No. Brexit is happening on March 29 unless the UK applies for an extension to article 50. That vote is probably going to take place on Thursday. The EU Council meets next week (March 21) which would likely be May's nearest chance to apply for such an extension.
Could the EU kick the UK out of the EU?
Short answer yes, but why would they? If the EU wanted a no deal crash out, they only need to wait another 17 days.
Can the EU laugh and say no, when/if the UK asks for more time?
I doubt they would laugh – Eurocrats are not famed for their sense of humor (apart from Donald Tusk) – but with a heavy heart, the leaders of the EU 27 members states could decline the UK's request for an extension to article 50. It only takes one member state to veto the extension and many of them have good reason for doing so. The EU has been consistent that if the UK asks for an extension with sensible suggestions as to how they can get out of this trench, it would be carefully considered. But EU diplomats have also made clear for months that they see no point is delaying only to end up back where we are now.
Is Theresa May going to resign?
History says no, at least in the immediate future. May has an extraordinary ability to cling on to power. With an EU summit days away and Brexit far from sorted, May is, whatever you think of her, a dedicated public servant. It's hard to see how she would see it's in the best interests of the UK to suddenly create uncertainty around the leadership of the country, on top of everything else.
What about another referendum?
Right now, the clearest path to a second Brexit vote is if the opposition Labour Party puts forward an amendment that a majority of the House of Commons backs. Labour recently adopted a formal policy of backing a second public vote on Brexit, should their alternative plan to May's be defeated in a commons vote, which it was last month. But people hoping to see Brexit cancelled should keep the champagne corked for the time being. Labour hasn't tabled any such amendment to date, and there's a pretty good reason for that: they don't think it will pass. The risk of losing that vote is too great to play around with and would both undermine the authority of the opposition and exacerbate divisions within the party. Yes, it's not just May's Conservatives that have problems...
The other reason Remainers should hold off the celebrations is this: it's not clear that even if a second public vote were to be held, Remain would be on the ballot. Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the Labour Party, has been careful not to endorse the so-called "People's Vote" campaign and instead always words his second referendum plan as a second public vote.
What about another election?
Now you're talking. Some think that Labour only backed a second vote because of its ultimate desire to force an early general election – something the party believes it could win. Labour saw success in the 2017 snap election by having a Schrodinger's Brexit policy – appearing more Europhile that the Conservatives while officially supporting leaving the EU. Formally backing a second referendum has a similar affect, especially if the government continually blocks the possibility of it happening.
And if you think this sounds far-fetched, today, Labour aides were celebrating the fact that the Commons speaker John Bercow didn't accept any amendments.
Is the threat that Brexit can be lost real?
The sight of May and President of the European Commission Jean Claude Juncker sat side-by-side Monday night, claiming it was this deal or no Brexit, was nothing short of extraordinary. Both know that this isn't really true. The only way Brexit can be lost is if the UK revokes Article 50. It would need to pass an act of parliament to do so, which without a public vote instructing parliament to do so is a total non-starter. It could happen, but it would require first a Brexit delay, then a national vote with a huge majority.
EU's Brexit negotiator hints no-deal exit is on the card
From CNN's Emily Dixon
Michel Barnier, the European Union's chief Brexit negotiator, is clearly singing from the same hymn sheet as European Council President Donald Tusk, tweeting that the EU "has done everything it can to help get the Withdrawal Agreement over the line."
Like Tusk, Barnier hinted that tonight's result had increased the chances that the UK will crash out of the EU without a deal.
EU has "done all that is possible," says Tusk
European Council President Donald Tusk says the EU is "disappointed" by tonight's Brexit result -- and that it has done "all that is possible to reach an agreement" with the UK.
"Given the additional assurances provided by the EU in December, January and yesterday, it is difficult to see what more we can do. If there is a solution to the current impasse it can only be found in London," Tusk said in a statement, supplied by his spokesman.
"With only 17 days left to 29 March, today's vote has significantly increased the likelihood of a 'no-deal' Brexit. We will continue our no-deal preparations and ensure that we will be ready if such a scenario arises."
Opposition leader says May's time is up
Addressing the House of Commons after MPs inflicted a resounding defeat on Theresa May’s Brexit deal, opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said the PM's time was up.
“The Prime Minister has run down the clock, and the clock has been run out on her.”
The Labour leader suggested that perhaps it was time for a general election.
May says she "profoundly regrets" loss
British Prime Minister Theresa May has told the House of Commons she "profoundly regrets" the fact that lawmakers opted to vote against her Brexit deal.
Struggling to speak as she is losing her voice, she said she still passionately believes that the best course for the UK is to leave the EU in an "orderly manner," with a deal.
"The deal we negotiated is the best and indeed the only deal available," May added.
"Leaving without a deal remains the default in UK and EU law."
On Wednesday, lawmakers will be given the chance to vote on whether they support leaving the EU without a deal.
BREAKING: Theresa May’s Brexit deal suffers another huge defeat
In a major rejection, British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit withdrawal deal was voted down by lawmakers in the House of Commons.
MPs rejected the agreement by 391 votes to 242 -- a majority of 149.
It’s the second time her deal has failed.
The coming days will be unpredictable, as British lawmakers vote on whether to crash out of the European Union without a deal, or to delay the divorce process.
May had hoped that changes to her deal agreed with the EU at the last minute on Monday night would get her deal across the line, but many lawmakers remained reluctant to back it.
'No' lobby chamber full, lawmakers tweet
British lawmakers are tweeting that the "no" lobby -- where MPs are voting on Theresa May's Brexit deal -- is "absolutely rammed."
"Haven't seen the no lobby this full since the last meaningful vote," Tim Farron from the Liberal Democrats wrote.
Happening now: British lawmakers vote on May's Brexit deal
British MPs are now voting on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal for the second time, almost two months after it suffered the largest ever Commons defeat. The result of the vote is expected imminently.
Lawmakers admit May's deal isn't perfect, but it'll have to do
Conservative lawmakers continue admit that while Theresa May's deal isn't perfect, they have chosen to support it.
Edward Leigh appealed to MPs in the House of Commons that if they reject the Prime Minister's deal, they are going against the "will of the people" who voted to leave the EU on March 29.
"There is a much greater risk for us Brexiteers that parliament will block a no deal and the next day parliament will vote to extend article 50. For those of us who believe in Brexit and delivering the will of the people, that is a far greater risk -- a far greater risk -- than the fairly small risk of us being trapped in a backstop forever.
"So I appeal to my fellow Brexiteers -- you may not like the deal, it's not perfect, but it delivers Brexit and let's go for it."
While another Conservative MP, Tracey Crouch said she would support May's deal "only to stop remainers from keeping us locked in the EU forever."