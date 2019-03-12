Theresa May's Brexit deal faces fresh vote in UK parliament

Britain's Former Attorney General Dominic Grieve has said he will vote against the Prime Minister's latest Brexit withdrawal deal.

"The proper thing to do is to put it back to the public in a people's vote, in a second referendum," Grieve said in an interview with the BBC Tuesday morning.

Grieve argues that the changes May has negotiated in last-minute talks with the EU "doesn’t make any significant difference” to the terms of the UK's withdrawal or the backstop, an insurance policy designed to prevent a hard border between Northern Ireland, which remains part of the UK, and the Republic of Ireland, an EU member.

He added that May's new deal does not, as a matter of law, give the UK a right to come out of the backstop if negotiations were to break down.