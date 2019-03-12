Theresa May's Brexit deal faces fresh vote in UK parliament

Ireland's Taoiseach, or prime minister, Leo Varadkar has said that Theresa May's agreement with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker last night does not change the Brexit withdrawal agreement or undermine the Irish backstop, a mechanism which aims to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland.

"It does not reopen the withdrawal agreement or undermine the backstop or its application," Varadkar said in a televised statement Tuesday morning, calling the move "positive."

He added that he hoped the withdrawal agreement would be passed through the House of Commons today, to lift the "dark cloud" of Brexit and "restore confidence and optimism in Britain, Ireland and across the European Union."