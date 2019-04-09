Theresa May seeks Brexit delay from Merkel and MacronBy Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN
On Brexit, "nothing has changed" says German EU minister
From CNN's Nadine Schmidt in Berlin
Another European minister has been weighing in on the current state of the Brexit process on the eve of an EU summit at which the bloc will decide whether or not to grant a further extension. German MP Michael Roth says “so far, nothing has changed at all.”
“Unfortunately, I have to say that the conditions set by the European Council at its last meeting were not met. That means the deadline will expire on April 12,” said Roth -- who a week ago called Brexit a “big s**tshow."
Roth added:
Roth described the situation as "frustrating" and reiterated that Europe must "take care of the future affairs."
"We may also have to give the British side time to finally be clear about what you really want. Obviously, even the very latest talks with the opposition have led to no substantial progress," he said.
What Europe wants from May
From CNN's James Frater in Brussels
As Theresa May scrambles to secure the support of Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron for another Brexit extension, Europe ministers from the EU27 have been meeting in Luxembourg to discuss how any such extension to Article 50 -- the legal process for leaving the European Union -- would work.
Here are the top lines from ministers speaking to the press as they entered the talks earlier:
George Ciamba, Romanian delegate-minister for European affairs
We are going to discuss the letter from Theresa May and we’ll prepare the leaders discussion. Now, at the end of the day it is going to be the leaders decision, any discussion about the extension should only be for the European Council. But, we have to see how member states are positioning themselves. We are welcoming the fact that there is a commitment to organize European Elections – it was one of the requirements – in order to discuss the issue in the European Council.
Simon Coveney, Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade
I think that the EU leaders this week are open to an extension, but they certainly want to see a plan to go with that extension. So that everybody knows that the time is being used to try and conclude the first phase of Brexit.
Amélie De Montchalin, French Minister of State for European Affairs
There are two levels of discussion. The first is to understand what is the political and credible backing of this extension demand and we understand there is a law voted last night. We want to understand what the UK needs this extension for and what is the political surroundings around Theresa May to have this extension. Then comes the question of the conditions of what role the UK wants to play during this extension time, ... And we have to understand ... on the European side ... how we keep going on serving the interests of the European Citizens.
What is May hoping to achieve in Paris and Berlin?
UK Prime Minister Theresa May is undertaking a whistle-stop tour of European capitals, visiting Berlin and Paris on Tuesday, ahead of her trip to Brussels on Wednesday to ask for a new extension to Brexit.
Ahead of that crunch meeting with the EU27, May is looking for clarity from German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron -- the two biggest players in room -- on how they will view her request.
Last time May addressed the EU27, to discuss the previous Brexit delay, there was some dissent in the room.
"Center to that discussion among most interested parties of the EU27 are the Germans and the French, and they carry most clout, so it's little surprise that Theresa May is going to see Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron," CNN's international diplomatic editor Nic Robertson reports.
Robertson says European leaders appear to be generally inclined to give the embattled UK leader a further extension but are looking for assurances as to what will be gained by another delay in the already long-running Brexit saga.
"They really want to understand the political process that is going to make that extension worthwhile," he explains.
UK PM pleads with Merkel and Macron over Brexit extension
From CNN's Nadine Schmidt, Saskya Vandoorne and James Frater in Berlin, Paris and Brussels
British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, as the UK leader prepares to request another Brexit extension from the European Union.
EU leaders will meet Wednesday to discuss May's request to move the Brexit deadline, which is currently set for this Friday, April 12.
UK lawmakers finally approved a Brexit bill late Monday after weeks of failing to reach agreement on May's proposals or on any of the alternative models for leaving the EU.
The bill, which received royal assent and is now law, aims to block a no-deal Brexit in which the UK crashes out of the EU without any transition arrangements in place.