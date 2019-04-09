From CNN's Nadine Schmidt, Saskya Vandoorne and James Frater in Berlin, Paris and Brussels

British Prime Minister Theresa May gives a press conference at Downing Street on April 2. British Prime Minister Theresa May gives a press conference at Downing Street on April 2. Jack Taylor/Getty Images

British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, as the UK leader prepares to request another Brexit extension from the European Union.

EU leaders will meet Wednesday to discuss May's request to move the Brexit deadline, which is currently set for this Friday, April 12.

UK lawmakers finally approved a Brexit bill late Monday after weeks of failing to reach agreement on May's proposals or on any of the alternative models for leaving the EU.

The bill, which received royal assent and is now law, aims to block a no-deal Brexit in which the UK crashes out of the EU without any transition arrangements in place.