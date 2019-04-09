Theresa May seeks Brexit delay from Merkel and MacronBy Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN
What is May hoping to achieve in Paris and Berlin?
UK Prime Minister Theresa May is undertaking a whistle-stop tour of European capitals, visiting Berlin and Paris on Tuesday, ahead of her trip to Brussels on Wednesday to ask for a new extension to Brexit.
Ahead of that crunch meeting with the EU 27, May is looking for clarity from German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron -- the two biggest players in room -- on how they will view her request.
Last time May addressed the EU 27, to discuss the previous Brexit delay, there was some dissent in the room.
"Center to that discussion among most interested parties of the EU 27 are the Germans and the French, and they carry most clout, so it's little surprise that Theresa May is going to see Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron," CNN's international diplomatic editor Nic Robertson reports.
Robertson says European leaders appear to be generally inclined to give the embattled UK leader a further extension but are looking for assurances as to what will be gained by another delay in the already long-running Brexit saga.
"They really want to understand the political process that is going to make that extension worthwhile," he explains.
UK PM pleads with Merkel and Macron over Brexit extension
From CNN's Nadine Schmidt, Saskya Vandoorne and James Frater in Berlin, Paris and Brussels
British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, as the UK leader prepares to request another Brexit extension from the European Union.
EU leaders will meet Wednesday to discuss May's request to move the Brexit deadline, which is currently set for this Friday, April 12.
UK lawmakers finally approved a Brexit bill late Monday after weeks of failing to reach agreement on May's proposals or on any of the alternative models for leaving the EU.
The bill, which received royal assent and is now law, aims to block a no-deal Brexit in which the UK crashes out of the EU without any transition arrangements in place.