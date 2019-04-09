Another European minister has been weighing in on the current state of the Brexit process on the eve of an EU summit at which the bloc will decide whether or not to grant a further extension. German MP Michael Roth says “so far, nothing has changed at all.”

“Unfortunately, I have to say that the conditions set by the European Council at its last meeting were not met. That means the deadline will expire on April 12,” said Roth -- who a week ago called Brexit a “big s**tshow."

Roth added:

We now have a letter from the British PM. We will carefully look at this letter ... Of course, we also think about a corresponding extension time -- we even consider a longer extension time. But this must also be tied to very strict criteria."

Roth described the situation as "frustrating" and reiterated that Europe must "take care of the future affairs."

"We may also have to give the British side time to finally be clear about what you really want. Obviously, even the very latest talks with the opposition have led to no substantial progress," he said.