Royal baby photos released: Live updates

Royal baby photos released: Live updatesBy Bianca Britton, CNN
First pictures of Baby Sussex revealed
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have appeared in front of selected media cradling their two-day-old son at St George's Hall at Windsor Castle.
The couple gushed over their newborn son, who was born Monday morning at 5:26 a.m weighing 7lbs 3oz.
"He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm," the Duchess of Sussex said.
Harry and Meghan: "We're just so thrilled to have our bundle of joy"
Proudly showing off their child, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, said their son has the "sweetest temperament."
"It's magic, it’s pretty amazing. I mean I have the two best guys in the world. So I’m really happy," the Duchess of Sussex gushed.
"He's just been the dream so it’s been a special couple of days."
Prince Harry said becoming a parent was "amazing" as he cradled his son in his arms.
"We're just so thrilled to have our bundle of joy. We’re looking forward to spending some precious time with him as he slowly starts to grow up," he said.
The baby, whose name has not yet been revealed, is seventh in line to the UK throne behind Prince Charles, Prince William and his three children, and Prince Harry.
World to get first glimpse of the royal baby
Harry and Meghan are expected to give the world its first glimpse of their two-day-old son, who was born at 5:26 a.m. Monday morning, weighing 7lbs 3oz.
On Monday, Harry told reporters that the couple planned to appear in front of the media on Wednesday.
The couple ultimately kept the details of the pregnancy under wraps after announcing they were expecting a baby last October, in line with their repeated requests for privacy since they began dating years ago.
The palace would not confirm on Monday where the baby was delivered, but said Harry had been by his wife's side.
Queen expected to meet Baby Sussex today
From CNN's Max Foster
Queen Elizabeth II is expected to meet her new great-grandchild and see his parents on Wednesday, a source familiar with the plans said Wednesday. The source asked not to be named discussing the family’s private lives.
Baby Sussex – as Prince Harry and his wife Meghan’s baby is still being called – is the Queen’s eighth great-grandchild and is seventh in line to the throne.