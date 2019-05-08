Royal baby photos released: Live updates

Royal baby photos released: Live updatesBy Bianca Britton, CNN
How the revealing of this royal baby is different to others
Meghan and Harry bucked recent convention by choosing to avoid a high-profile public "unveiling" soon after the baby's birth.
Unlike Prince William's wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan chose not to walk into the media spotlight with her newborn, hours after giving birth.
Today the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were met by a small press pool of just one reporter, one photographer, three cameramen, the couple's own private photographer and a household press office photographer, Britain's Press Association news agency reported.
The couple ultimately kept the details of Meghan's pregnancy under wraps after announcing they were expecting a baby last October, in line with their repeated requests for privacy since they began dating years ago.
On Monday the palace also would not confirm where the baby was delivered but said Harry had been by his wife's side.
Meghan and Harry's new baby has made history by becoming the first biracial British child in the royal family, a significant milestone within British society and across the Commonwealth.
Meghan and Harry bump into Prince Philip
The Duchess of Sussex revealed the couple had bumped into Queen Elizabeth II's husband, Prince Phillip, on their way to the photocall.
"We just bumped into the Duke as we were walking by which was so nice," Meghan said.
Queen Elizabeth is expected to meet her new great-grandchild and see his parents on Wednesday, a source familiar with the plans told CNN on Wednesday.
"It'll be a nice moment to introduce the baby to more family and my mum's with us as well so it's been really great," Meghan added.
Baby Sussex is Queen Elizabeth's eight great-grandchild and seventh in line to the throne behind Prince Charles, Prince William, and his three children, and Prince Harry.
Watch the moment Meghan and Harry proudly show off their newborn son
Who does the new royal take after?
When asked whom the new royal resembles, Meghan laughed: "We're still trying to figure that out."
"Everyone says that babies change so much over two weeks and we’re basically monitoring how the changing process happens in this next month really," Prince Harry said. "But his looks are changing every single day, so who knows?"
First pictures of Baby Sussex revealed
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have appeared in front of selected media cradling their two-day-old son at St George's Hall at Windsor Castle.
The couple gushed over their newborn son, who was born Monday morning at 5:26 a.m weighing 7lbs 3oz.
"He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm," the Duchess of Sussex said.
Harry and Meghan: "We're just so thrilled to have our bundle of joy"
Proudly showing off their child, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, said their son has the "sweetest temperament."
"It's magic, it’s pretty amazing. I mean I have the two best guys in the world. So I’m really happy," the Duchess of Sussex gushed.
"He's just been the dream so it’s been a special couple of days."
Prince Harry said becoming a parent was "amazing" as he cradled his son in his arms.
"We're just so thrilled to have our bundle of joy. We’re looking forward to spending some precious time with him as he slowly starts to grow up," he said.
The baby, whose name has not yet been revealed, is seventh in line to the UK throne behind Prince Charles, Prince William and his three children, and Prince Harry.
World to get first glimpse of the royal baby
Harry and Meghan are expected to give the world its first glimpse of their two-day-old son, who was born at 5:26 a.m. Monday morning, weighing 7lbs 3oz.
On Monday, Harry told reporters that the couple planned to appear in front of the media on Wednesday.
The couple ultimately kept the details of the pregnancy under wraps after announcing they were expecting a baby last October, in line with their repeated requests for privacy since they began dating years ago.
The palace would not confirm on Monday where the baby was delivered, but said Harry had been by his wife's side.
Queen expected to meet Baby Sussex today
From CNN's Max Foster
Queen Elizabeth II is expected to meet her new great-grandchild and see his parents on Wednesday, a source familiar with the plans said Wednesday. The source asked not to be named discussing the family’s private lives.
Baby Sussex – as Prince Harry and his wife Meghan’s baby is still being called – is the Queen’s eighth great-grandchild and is seventh in line to the throne.