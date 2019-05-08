Meghan and Harry bucked recent convention by choosing to avoid a high-profile public "unveiling" soon after the baby's birth.

Unlike Prince William's wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan chose not to walk into the media spotlight with her newborn, hours after giving birth.

Today the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were met by a small press pool of just one reporter, one photographer, three cameramen, the couple's own private photographer and a household press office photographer, Britain's Press Association news agency reported.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leave the Lindo Wing with their son Prince Louis. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leave the Lindo Wing with their son Prince Louis. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The couple ultimately kept the details of Meghan's pregnancy under wraps after announcing they were expecting a baby last October, in line with their repeated requests for privacy since they began dating years ago.

On Monday the palace also would not confirm where the baby was delivered but said Harry had been by his wife's side.

Meghan and Harry's new baby has made history by becoming the first biracial British child in the royal family, a significant milestone within British society and across the Commonwealth.